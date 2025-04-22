Watch Dave Grohl's surprise appearance at Coachella with Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra

Dave Grohl at Coachella Festival 2025. Picture: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

By Jenny Mensah

The Foo Fighters frontman appeared at the festival to perform Everlong and The Sky Is a Neighborhood.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dave Grohl made a surprise appearance at Coachella 2025.

The Foo Fighters frontman took to the stage during the second and final weekend of the festival, joining the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra & Gustavo Dudamel to perform two tracks, belting out The Sky Is a Neighborhood from Foos' 2017 Concrete and Gold album and the band's 1997 iconic anthem Everlong- taken from their seminal album The Color and the Shape.

Watch them perform the latter below:

Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel - Everlong Foo Fighters with Dave Grohl Coachella Week2

Grohl's appearance was just one of the star-studded performances delivered during the set, with Wicked star Cynthia Enrivo surprising fans with a powerful rendition of Prince's 1984 classic Purple Rain and Natasha Bedingfield stopping by to treat crowds to her 2004 hit Unwritten.

Read more:

Grohl's Coachella performance marks his first performance of Foo's songs, after he revealed in September 2024 that he had fathered a baby girl "born outside of his marriage".

Since then, the rocker has been keeping more of low profile, but has been spending his time wisely volunteering and helping those less fortunate than himself.

The rocker celebrated his 56th birthday on 14th January helping to make meals for those displaced in the LA Wildfires.

At the time, LA organisation Feed The Streets shared a series of Instagram stories, which included the Times Like These rocker, one which sees him mixing a giant pot of chilli.

Dave Grohl helps make food for those displaced by LA wildfires. Picture: Instagram/https:/feedthestreets_la

A second video saw the former Nirvana drummer wheeling crates up the street with the caption: "Making breakfast and lunch for tomorrow.

"Distributing dinner tonight for displaced families and Inmate Fire Fighters".

Dave Grohl filmed volunteering for Feed The Streets LA. Picture: Instagram/feedthestreets_la

It's not the first time Grohl has lent a hand to a good cause. Back in 2023, he helped fed over 450 homeless people by cooking BBQ for 16 hours as part of the a feeding marathon with the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, which provides: "services for individuals lacking the means to provide food, shelter and clothing for themselves and their families."

Fans sing Pretender with Foo Fighters at Cardiff Principality Stadium

Read more: