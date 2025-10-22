Watch Dave Grohl receive honour for volunteer work at Hope The Mission event

Dave Grohl at the Hope The Mission Event at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on 18th October. Picture: gotpap/STAR MAX/IPx/Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The Foo Fighters frontman was recognised for his community volunteer work at a Hope The Mission event in Los Angeles.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dave Grohl has been honoured for his volunteer work.

The Foo Fighters rocker - who is known for devoting time to help feed homeless communities in Los Angeles, including those affected by the LA wildfires on his 56th Birthday - was celebrated as a Special Honoree at the Hope The Mission charity gala at BMO Stadium.

Footage of the ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles California on the 18th October 2025, has since surfaced, which sees Grohl take to the stand.

Watch him deliver an acceptance speech where he describes how he came to begin feeding those in need below:

Special Honoree Dave Grohl @ Hope the Mission Charity Gala, BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA 10/18/25

"This whole thing started years ago when I was going to the studio one night," recalled the Learn To Fly rocker. (via Blabbermouth). "We have a studio in Northridge, and it was a particularly cold February, and I noticed how many people were on the street. And I’d cooked before for charities and for fundraisers and things like that, which is always great. But I was looking at these people that needed to eat and I’m, like, ‘What the f**k?’ Let’s make some food and give it to the people.”

He went on: "And we basically literally knocked on Rowan’s [Vansleve, Hope The Mission president] door and said, like, ‘How do we do this?’ And he said, ‘Great. Let’s figure it out.’ And we pulled up in the parking lot and we started feeding people.”

"There’s something about the simple human interaction of handing someone a plate of food that needs food. When you ask them if they’d like beef or pork, and they say, ‘Both, please.’ And you give them both, and they say, ‘God bless you,’ they mean it.

"So then, after doing it once, it was, like, ‘Oh, let’s do more. How can we do more?’ And then Rowan’s, like, ‘Okay, could you feed 500 people?’ Like, ‘Yeah, we can feed 500.’ ‘Oh, could you feed 800 people?’ ‘Yeah, we [could] feed [800] people.’ ‘Can you feed 2,000 people?’ I’m, like, ‘I don’t know. But let’s figure it out and let’s see if we can.’

“There is something simple and beautiful about that simple interaction, which is is showing love and care and compassion for another human being. But it’s also really good barbecue.”

Read more:

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters appear to be on the cusp of a big announcement.

The rockers - completed by - shared a short 30-second clip featuring an image of a green parrot perched on in front of a Marshall speaker stack and the Foos' band logo.

The captioned the post: "About to take flight..."

Some fans hoped that the band were announcing tour dates, while others believed it signalled new material since the audio on the teaser clip appears to be original.

However, some hopefuls looked into the colour of the bird and hoped that it meant the band were coming to Brazil.

Earlier this month, the band released a live album entitled Are Playing Where??? Vol. 1, which captured their recent run of intimate pop-up shows.

The All My Life rockers surprised fans with the in-person box office-only ticketed gigs, which saw them play tiny shows at the likes of Toad's Place in New Haven, Connecticut, the Black Cat in Washington D.C. and The Observatory in Santa Ana, California last month.

Now their fans across the world can listen to the album, which consists of six tracks, which all end with (Live from Somewhere 2025) in their title.

Listen to Foo Fighters' Are Playing Where??? Vol. 1 on Bandcamp now.

Last month also saw Dave Grohl and co share a new message about their return in the form of a spoof AI video.

The uncanny tongue-in-cheek clip also saw the band officially introduce their new drummer Ilan Rubin, who appeared pummeling a mega drum kit with 10 arms.

Watch their clip below:

Foo Fighters share spoof AI video

Read more: