WATCH: Dave Grohl sings Foo Fighters’ Everlong for emergency & trauma nurse
28 April 2020, 11:44 | Updated: 28 April 2020, 11:55
The Foo Fighters frontman surprised the New York nurse with the special performance of the 1997 track on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Dave Grohl has performed a special rendition of his Everlong single for a New York health worker.
The Foo Fighters frontman appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to surprise emergency and trauma nurse TJ Riley from the Jacobi Medical Center as a thank you for his work during the COVID-19 crisis.
Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, TJ revealed how he contracted the virus when they surprised him with Dave Grohl.
After speaking to the nurse for a while, the rocker launched into the 1997 Foos track, saying: "This one's for you TJ."
Watch his stirring performance of The Colour and the Shape single above.
Jimmy Kimmel also gave the nurse $10,000 to share how he likes, and revealed that a gift package would be sent for his colleagues.
Reacting to meeting the rocker, TJ gushed: "Oh s**t! Dave! I am a huge, huge fan!"
Watch the full video of Dave Grohl's surprise performance here:
