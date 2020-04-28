WATCH: Dave Grohl sings Foo Fighters’ Everlong for emergency & trauma nurse

The Foo Fighters frontman surprised the New York nurse with the special performance of the 1997 track on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Dave Grohl has performed a special rendition of his Everlong single for a New York health worker.

The Foo Fighters frontman appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to surprise emergency and trauma nurse TJ Riley from the Jacobi Medical Center as a thank you for his work during the COVID-19 crisis.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, TJ revealed how he contracted the virus when they surprised him with Dave Grohl.

After speaking to the nurse for a while, the rocker launched into the 1997 Foos track, saying: "This one's for you TJ."

Watch his stirring performance of The Colour and the Shape single above.

Jimmy Kimmel also gave the nurse $10,000 to share how he likes, and revealed that a gift package would be sent for his colleagues.

Reacting to meeting the rocker, TJ gushed: "Oh s**t! Dave! I am a huge, huge fan!"

Watch the full video of Dave Grohl's surprise performance here:

