WATCH: Chris Moyles meets Foo Fighters

14 January 2019, 00:00 | Updated: 14 January 2019, 00:01

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins gave an amazing and hilarious interview to Radio X’s Chris Moyles - watch it in full here!

Foo Fighters - they're legends. Back in the summer of 2017, they returned with a new album fresh off the back of their incredible Glastonbury headline slot that year.

To celebrate the release of Concrete And Gold, Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins gave an intimate and in-depth interview to Radio X’s Chris Moyles in the comfort of their hotel room. Nice.

Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl and Chris Moyles, 2017
Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl and Chris Moyles, 2017. Picture: Radio X

They covered everything from the inside story of the Foo Fighters pub, which embarrassing movie Taylor was watching when he got the call to become the band’s drummer and exactly how Justin Timberlake ended up on the new album.

Plus, you can find out why Chris Moyles was responsible for the Foos frontman almost getting beaten up! It’s unmissable.

Foo Fighters Songs

Foo Fighters Latest

See more Foo Fighters Latest

Foo Fighters onstage in 2018

The best Foo Fighters lyrics

Dave Grohl at Lollapalooza in 2017

QUIZ: Are You As Nice As Dave Grohl?

Quizzes

NIrvana live onstage during the In Utero tour

What did Nirvana play at their final gig?

Nirvana

Brandon Flowers, Ricky Wilson and Dave Grohl in 2008

Who are Dave Grohl's famous friends?

Dave Grohl at the BRIT Awards 2018

Dave Grohl’s best quotes