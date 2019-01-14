WATCH: Chris Moyles meets Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins gave an amazing and hilarious interview to Radio X’s Chris Moyles - watch it in full here!

Foo Fighters - they're legends. Back in the summer of 2017, they returned with a new album fresh off the back of their incredible Glastonbury headline slot that year.

To celebrate the release of Concrete And Gold, Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins gave an intimate and in-depth interview to Radio X’s Chris Moyles in the comfort of their hotel room. Nice.

Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl and Chris Moyles, 2017. Picture: Radio X

They covered everything from the inside story of the Foo Fighters pub, which embarrassing movie Taylor was watching when he got the call to become the band’s drummer and exactly how Justin Timberlake ended up on the new album.

Plus, you can find out why Chris Moyles was responsible for the Foos frontman almost getting beaten up! It’s unmissable.