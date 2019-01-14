VIDEO: Cute kid declares favourite song is by the Foo Fighters

As Dave Grohl celebrates his 50th birthday, find out which Foo Fighters song this cute tot just can't get enough of.

A toddler has proven just how far Foo Fighters' appeal stretches across the generations by revealing their favourite song.

Watch our video above, in a video shared by Twitter user Jennie Bridges to see him declare his favourite track from the Learn To Fly rockers.

He may be only be small, but he's clearly got some decent taste, choosing the band's classic track Monkey Wrench, which comes from their 1997 The Colour and the Shape album.

Toddler reveals what their favourite Foo Fighters song is. Picture: Twitter/ queenlushpants

The little tike isn't the only one who seems to be impressed by the work of Dave Grohl and co.

Last year, a fan shared footage of his kids taking part in their own mini Carpool Karaoke with a little help from the Foos' music.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by proud parent ChrisDelClear, sees the young tots strapped into their car seats while headbanging to their hearts content during the breakdown to All My Life.

Watch it here:

And it seems the apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to the Foo Fighters and their own offspring either.

Watch Dave Grohl's daughter sing Adele's When We Were Young with accompaniment from her proud dad in a clip shared by homelessness charity Stella's Socks:

