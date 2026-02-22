Foo Fighters announce trio of intimate UK & Ireland shows for this week

Foo Fighters have announced surprise shows. Picture: Elizabeth Miranda

By Jenny Mensah

Dave Grohl and co will play surprise intimate shows this week. Find out how to buy tickets - you'll need to be quick!

Foo Fighters have announced three surprise intimate UK and Ireland shows this coming week.

Dave Grohl and co will play Dublin's Academy on Monday (23rd February), before playing London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Wednesday (25th February) and heading to Manchester's O2 Ritz on Friday (27th February).

Tickets for the shows go on sale at NOON on Sunday 22nd February, in person from the venue only.

Tickets only available from the venue from noon. Please see info below. pic.twitter.com/Ua0LlYT3ho — O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire (@O2SBE) February 22, 2026

Tickets only available from the venue from noon. Please see info below pic.twitter.com/eog1BH78iN — O2 Ritz Manchester (@O2RitzManc) February 22, 2026

NEW SHOW // FOO FIGHTERS // 23 FEB 2026 // THE ACADEMY



➡️ READ FOR MORE INFO pic.twitter.com/tu0h8hAoEx — The Academy Dublin (@academydublin) February 22, 2026

The news comes on the same week the band announced the details of their forthcoming album Your Favorite Toy and shared its title track.

The band's 12th outing and the follow-up to 2023's But Here We Are will be released on 24th April 2026 and is available to pre-order here.

From it comes a single of the same name, which sees the Foos heading in an exciting new direction.

Listen to their Your Favorite Toy track below:

Foo Fighters - Your Favorite Toy (Lyric Video)

Frontman Dave Grohl said of the single: “Your Favorite Toy really was the key that unlocked the tone and energetic direction of the new album. We stumbled upon it after experimenting with different sounds and dynamics for over a year, and the day it took shape I knew that we had to follow its lead. It was the fuse to the powder keg of songs we wound up recording for this record. It feels new."

The song was preceded by the band's Asking For A Friend single, which was released in autumn last year.

The new album marks the band's first with new drummer Ilan Rubin and follows Foo Fighters (1995), The Colour and the Shape (1997), There Is Nothing Left To Lose (1999), One by One (2002), In Your Honor (2005), Echoes Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011), Sonic Highways (2014), Concrete and Gold (2017), Medicine at Midnight (2021) and But Here We Are (2023).

See the artwork and and tracklist for Your Favourite Toy below:

Foo Fighters - Your Favorite Toy album artwork. Picture: Press

See the Your Favorite Toy tracklisting below:

Caught In The Echo

Of All People

Window

Your Favorite Toy

If You Only Knew

Spit Shine

Unconditional

Child Actor

Amen

Caveman

Asking For A Friend

The news comes after weeks of teasing from the band, which saw the Learn To Fly rockers release snippets of new music and revamp the landing page on their website, displaying a typical music lover's bedroom with with a guitar, CDs and posters of the band on the wall.

Among the posters were 10 clickable pictures of the band, which reveal between five to 13 seconds of new music- one of which featured a vocal from frontman Dave Grohl.

Foo Fighters have teased more new music. Picture: foofighters.com

The band also took to social media last month to share what appeared to be a montage of several songs, along with the caption: "This is just a test".

Listen to them in action below:

Grohl also teased a new album would be on its way imminetley while the band played the Australian leg of their Take Cover stadium tour, telling the crowds: "[...] we might have a whole new record of f•••ing songs that we just finished the other day. I dunno!"

