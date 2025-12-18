Trent Reznor says drummer swap between Foo Fighters and Nine Inch Nails "made sense"

The NIN frontman claims that bringing Josh Freese back into the fold "would feel better" following Ilan Rubin's move to the Foos.

Trent Reznor and Josh Freese. Picture: Alamy

Nine Inch Nails swapped drummers with Foo Fighters because it "just made sense", according to Trent Reznor.

Josh Freese - who had previously played with NIN as a touring drummer between 2005 and 2008 - was brought into the Foos following the death of Taylor Hawkins in 2022, but he was dismissed from the group in the summer and to be replaced by Ilan Rubin... who had been with Nine Inch Nails since 2009.

NIN frontman Trent Reznor has welcomed Freese back into his band, explaining that he decided to call the percussionist because it "just made sense".

Reznor told Consequence.net: "As soon as I heard the news, I thought I could call Josh and he could play the show tonight, ’cause there’s no doubt about his ability.

"And that’s essentially in a shorthand what went down. He was available and willing, and it just made sense on a number of levels.

"Being completely honest, we’re adults and we’re professional, but we’re also people with emotional feelings and a sense of camaraderie and intent and purpose.

"I thought it would feel better to play that last wave of tours with someone that wants to be there, and that’s what went down."

Josh Freese performs during the Louder Than Life music festival on 20th September 2025. Picture: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Alamy

Freese had previously opened up about the "drummer swap" and insisted it was "just coincidence".

During an appearance on Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation show, he explained: "As far as the drummer swap thing, it’s funny because it’s just coincidence the way it worked out.

"It’s not like there was a purposeful drum swap. And, actually, if Ilan, who was playing with Nine Inch Nails, who joined the band after I left in 2009, if he left Nine Inch Nails to go join - pick a band - Muse, I don’t know, Trent would’ve called me.

"It’s not like it was an intentional swap. It’s like when Trent needed a drummer, when Ilan split, he was, like: 'Well, I’m gonna call Freese.' And he called me and I was, like: 'Hell yeah'."

Freese previously revealed he was "shocked and disappointed" when told that his time touring with the Foos was coming to an end earlier this year.

He wrote on Instagram: "Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they've decided 'to go in a different direction with their drummer'.

"No reason was given. Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage and I support whatever they feel is best for the band ...

"In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I've never been let go from a band, so while I'm not angry - I'm shocked and disappointed. But as most of you know I've always worked freelance and bounced between bands so I'm fine."

The musician later released a tongue-in-cheek list of 10 reasons as to why he was "booted" from the Foo Fighters.

From 10 to one, he joked he "once whistled My Hero for a week solid on tour" and "could only name one Fugazi song".

He also teased that his "metronome-like precision behind the kit" had been deemed "soulless", and joked that he "demanded started every rehearsal with a 20 minute cowbell sound bath".