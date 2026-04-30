Foo Fighters to play last minute, intimate $30 gigs in New York and New Jersey this week

By Jenny Mensah

Dave Grohl and co will play a duo of tiny shows in the States with tickets only available in person.

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Foo Fighters have announced another round of surprise intimate shows.

Following their string of last-minute dates in California earlier this year and their trio of tiny gigs in Dublin, London and Manchester, Dave Grohl and co have confirmed two new shows on the Stateside this week.

First, the Learn To Fly rockers will play the Irving Plaza in New York City tonight (30th April), before they head to New Jersey for a show at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville on Saturday 2nd May.

Tickets fr the dates went on sale this morning (30th April) at 10am costing only $30 each including fees.

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The news comes less than a week after Foo Fighters crashed their own album launch party.

The stunt saw Dave, Pat Smear and co show up at Queens London on Thursday (23rd April) to celebrate the release of their Your Favorite Toy album the next day.

Fans were caught belting out some of the band's biggest hits when the frontman took to the stage to tell them they'd be listening on while they continued the high-pressure karaoke sesh.

Watch Grohl's speech and the moment a fan gave an impressive rendition of Foos' Monkey Wrench anthem:

Foo Fighters crash Your Favorite Toy album launch party

Foo Fighters' brand new album Your Favorite Toy is out and available to stream now.

Listen to the record, which includes Asking For A Friend, the album's title track, Caught In The Echo and Of All People, as singles below:

Get the tracklisting for Your Favorite Toy below:

Caught In The Echo

Of All People

Window

Your Favorite Toy

If You Only Knew

Spit Shine

Unconditional

Child Actor

Amen

Caveman

Asking For A Friend

Foo Fighters have broken down their new album, You Favourite Toy, track by track with John Kennedy this week.

Watch the full interview on our YouTube tomorrow and Listen to Foo Fighters on X-posure with John Kennedy Radio X on Global Player on Friday 1st May from 11pm.

Foo Fighters' Track By Track on X-Posure with John Kennedy. Picture: Radio X

Your Favorite Toy follows Foo Fighters (1995), The Colour and the Shape (1997), There Is Nothing Left To Lose (1999), One by One (2002), In Your Honor (2005), Echoes Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011), Sonic Highways (2014), Concrete and Gold (2017), Medicine at Midnight (2021) and But Here We Are (2023).

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