Foo Fighters to play last minute, intimate $30 gigs in New York and New Jersey this week
30 April 2026, 17:08
Dave Grohl and co will play a duo of tiny shows in the States with tickets only available in person.
Listen to this article
Foo Fighters have announced another round of surprise intimate shows.
Following their string of last-minute dates in California earlier this year and their trio of tiny gigs in Dublin, London and Manchester, Dave Grohl and co have confirmed two new shows on the Stateside this week.
First, the Learn To Fly rockers will play the Irving Plaza in New York City tonight (30th April), before they head to New Jersey for a show at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville on Saturday 2nd May.
Tickets fr the dates went on sale this morning (30th April) at 10am costing only $30 each including fees.
Read more:
- Who is Foo Fighters' My Hero about? The story of the 1998 anthem
- Here's what Foo Fighters played at their show at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire...
- Dave Grohl turns 57: Everything to know about the Nirvana & Foo Fighters rocker
The news comes less than a week after Foo Fighters crashed their own album launch party.
The stunt saw Dave, Pat Smear and co show up at Queens London on Thursday (23rd April) to celebrate the release of their Your Favorite Toy album the next day.
Fans were caught belting out some of the band's biggest hits when the frontman took to the stage to tell them they'd be listening on while they continued the high-pressure karaoke sesh.
Watch Grohl's speech and the moment a fan gave an impressive rendition of Foos' Monkey Wrench anthem:
Foo Fighters crash Your Favorite Toy album launch party
Foo Fighters' brand new album Your Favorite Toy is out and available to stream now.
Listen to the record, which includes Asking For A Friend, the album's title track, Caught In The Echo and Of All People, as singles below:
Get the tracklisting for Your Favorite Toy below:
- Caught In The Echo
- Of All People
- Window
- Your Favorite Toy
- If You Only Knew
- Spit Shine
- Unconditional
- Child Actor
- Amen
- Caveman
- Asking For A Friend
Foo Fighters have broken down their new album, You Favourite Toy, track by track with John Kennedy this week.
Watch the full interview on our YouTube tomorrow and Listen to Foo Fighters on X-posure with John Kennedy Radio X on Global Player on Friday 1st May from 11pm.
Your Favorite Toy follows Foo Fighters (1995), The Colour and the Shape (1997), There Is Nothing Left To Lose (1999), One by One (2002), In Your Honor (2005), Echoes Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011), Sonic Highways (2014), Concrete and Gold (2017), Medicine at Midnight (2021) and But Here We Are (2023).
Read more:
- Watch Foo Fighters perform Child Actor and Caught In The Echo on SNL UK
- How Florence Welch's Glasto cover of Foo Fighters' Times Like These made Dave Grohl cry
- Foo Fighters' Pat Smear to miss first gigs of 2026 after breaking foot in a gardening accident