Foo Fighters to appear as musical guest on SNL UK with Nicola Coughlan as host

By Jenny Mensah

The Learn To Fly rockers will appear on the next episode of the sketch show, which returns after a week hiatus on 25th April.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Foo Fighters are set to appear on the fifth episode of SNL UK.

Dave Grohl and co will be the next band to perform on the British version of the hit US comedy sketch show, which will return after a hiatus on Saturday 25th April.

The episode will also see Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan in the role of co-host, taking part in skits alongside the cast.

Also confirmed to host the show on the following week on 6th May is Sex Education and White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood, with British singer-songwriter MEEK as the musical guest.

The last episode of SNL UK saw Kasabian perform their standalone single and Calvin Harris collab, Release The Pressure and the latest single from their Act III album, Great Pretender.

Jorja Smith, Wet Leg and Wolf Alice played the previous shows, with hosts including Jack White, Riz Ahmed, Jamie Dornan and Tina Fey.

Meanwhile, last week saw Foo Fighters share their punky new song Of All People, which is inspired by "survivors guilt"

The track was given its live outing at the band's recent run of surprise intimate UK & Ireland dates in Dublin, London and Manchester.

Listen to the single below:

Foo Fighters - Of All People (Lyric Video)

Of All People follows the release of previous singles Asking For A Friend, the album's title track and Caught In The Echo, which you can listen to here:

Foo Fighters - Caught In The Echo (Lyric Video)

Read more:

Foo Fighters' Your Favorite Toy album follows Foo Fighters (1995), The Colour and the Shape (1997), There Is Nothing Left To Lose (1999), One by One (2002), In Your Honor (2005), Echoes Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011), Sonic Highways (2014), Concrete and Gold (2017), Medicine at Midnight (2021) and But Here We Are (2023).

See its artwork and and tracklist below and pre-order it here.

Foo Fighters - Your Favorite Toy album artwork. Picture: Press

See the Your Favorite Toy tracklisting below:

Caught In The Echo

Of All People

Window

Your Favorite Toy

If You Only Knew

Spit Shine

Unconditional

Child Actor

Amen

Caveman

Asking For A Friend

Read more: