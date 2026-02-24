Here's what Foo Fighters played at their surprise show at The Academy Dublin
24 February 2026, 11:53 | Updated: 24 February 2026, 13:12
Dave Grohl and co announced the show just a day before, with tickets available at an in-person box office only.
Listen to this article
Foo Fighters played a small but mighty show at The Academy Dublin last night (Monday 23rd February).
The band announced a trio of surprise intimate shows in the UK & Ireland on Sunday (22nd February), where fans could only buy tickets in person at the box office.
Just one day later, they took to the stage at the Irish venue, treating fans to a 21-song-set, which included their latest single and hits from across their career.
Kicking off proceedings with All My Life, Dave Grohl and co treated the Dublin crowd to the likes of Times Like These, The Pretender, These Days, Walk, My Hero and Learn to Fly, before playing their new track Your Favorite Toy.
The venue may have been small, but the show was full-sized, with the band also rattling through This Is a Call, Big Me, Monkey Wrench and Best of You.
After an encore, the band played Exhausted from their eponymous 1995 album an ended their set with a rousing rendition of their 1997 Everlong anthem, with the show being hailed by fans as "one for the ages".
Foo Fighters playing ‘Everlong’ tonight in an 850 capacity Dublin Academy 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/BJAj2rlm25— The Rock Revival (@TheRockRevival_) February 23, 2026
The gig followed an intimate shorter set at St James’ Church in the city on Sunday (22nd February).
Foo Fighters play a second show this week at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Wednesday (25th February), before heading to Manchester's O2 Ritz on Friday (27th February).
Read more:
The Foo Fighters at @academydublin Dublin. One for the ages. @foofighters pic.twitter.com/DDIwc6Luvh— Philo DelMuerto (@PhiloDelMuerto) February 23, 2026
Foo Fighters setlist at The Academy, Dublin on 23rd February:
1. All My Life
2. Of All People
3. Times Like These
4. The Pretender
5. La Dee Da
6. Stacked Actors
7. These Days
8. Walk (followed by band introductions)
9. My Hero
10. Learn to Fly
11. Your Favorite Toy (with Thin Lizzy's "Jailbreak" snippet)
12. This Is a Call
13. No Son of Mine (with Motörhead's "Ace of Spades" snippet)
14. Aurora (dedicated to the spouses and partners of the band members present in the audience)
15. White Limo
16. Big Me (Dave solo; audience request)
17. Monkey Wrench
18. Hey, Johnny Park!
19. Best of You
Encore:
20. Exhausted
21. Everlong
Read more:
- Who is Foo Fighters' My Hero about? The story of the 1998 anthem
- Dave Grohl turns 57: Everything to know about the Nirvana & Foo Fighters rocker