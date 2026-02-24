Here's what Foo Fighters played at their surprise show at The Academy Dublin

24 February 2026

Dave Grohl and co announced the show just a day before, with tickets available at an in-person box office only.

Foo Fighters played a small but mighty show at The Academy Dublin last night (Monday 23rd February).

The band announced a trio of surprise intimate shows in the UK & Ireland on Sunday (22nd February), where fans could only buy tickets in person at the box office.

Just one day later, they took to the stage at the Irish venue, treating fans to a 21-song-set, which included their latest single and hits from across their career.

Kicking off proceedings with All My Life, Dave Grohl and co treated the Dublin crowd to the likes of Times Like These, The Pretender, These Days, Walk, My Hero and Learn to Fly, before playing their new track Your Favorite Toy.

The venue may have been small, but the show was full-sized, with the band also rattling through This Is a Call, Big Me, Monkey Wrench and Best of You.

After an encore, the band played Exhausted from their eponymous 1995 album an ended their set with a rousing rendition of their 1997 Everlong anthem, with the show being hailed by fans as "one for the ages".

The gig followed an intimate shorter set at St James’ Church in the city on Sunday (22nd February).

Foo Fighters play a second show this week at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Wednesday (25th February), before heading to Manchester's O2 Ritz on Friday (27th February).

Foo Fighters setlist at The Academy, Dublin on 23rd February:

1. All My Life

2. Of All People

3. Times Like These

4. The Pretender

5. La Dee Da

6. Stacked Actors

7. These Days

8. Walk (followed by band introductions)

9. My Hero

10. Learn to Fly

11. Your Favorite Toy (with Thin Lizzy's "Jailbreak" snippet)

12. This Is a Call

13. No Son of Mine (with Motörhead's "Ace of Spades" snippet)

14. Aurora (dedicated to the spouses and partners of the band members present in the audience)

15. White Limo

16. Big Me (Dave solo; audience request)

17. Monkey Wrench

18. Hey, Johnny Park!

19. Best of You

Encore:

20. Exhausted

21. Everlong

