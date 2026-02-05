Foo Fighters tease snippets of new music: "This is just a test"

Foo Fighters appear to have shared new music. Picture: Elizabeth Miranda

By Jenny Mensah

The mashup of the band's new music comes after Dave Grohl teased they'd just finished a "whole new record" of songs "the other day".

Foo Fighters have offered fans a taste of their new material.

The Learn To Fly records took to social media this week to share what appears to be a montage of several songs, along with the caption: "This is just a test".

It's difficult to tell the songs apart, but the rockers certainly seem to be picking up from where they left of with their Asking For A Friend single, which sees the band lean into a more heavy sound.

According to frontman Dave Grohl, the songs should form a new album for the rockers, with him telling the crowds on the Australian leg of their Take Cover stadium tour: “We’ll be back here sooner than you think."

He added at UTAS Stadium in Launceston, Tasmania on 24th January: “I know when we’re coming back! It is before my next birthday, just so you know. [...] "And we might have a whole new record of f•••ing songs that we just finished the other day. I dunno!"

If a new record is released, it will mark the band's first with new drummer Ilan Rubin and will be their 12th studio album, following Foo Fighters (1995), The Colour and the Shape (1997), There Is Nothing Left To Lose (1999), One by One (2002), In Your Honor (2005), Echoes Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011), Sonic Highways (2014), Concrete and Gold (2017), Medicine at Midnight (2021) and But Here We Are (2023).

The My Hero rockers most recently joined forces with Taylor Momsen to cover Mariah Carey at the special MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert.

Carey revealed in her 2020 memoir that she secretly recorded and co-produced a '90s alt-rock album with her friend Clarissa Dane titled Someone's Ugly Daughter under the moniker Chick. Though the version that was initially released in 1995 didn't feature Carey's voice, the singer had found the version with her vocals by 2020 and last year a snippet of it was even played for her fans.

Now at the special MusiCares event, which celebrated Carey's extensive back-catalogue and career, the Foos and Momsen were chosen to highlight Carey's 'lost album' by playing two tracks, Love Is A Scam and Hermit, from the record.

Watch the rockers play Love Is A Scam below as the R&B icon looked on delighted from the crowd.

Foo Fighters and Taylor Momsen perform a song off of Mariah Carey’s unreleased 1995 grunge album “Someone’s Ugly Daughter” by Chick pic.twitter.com/xCLC1OfsRk — Variety (@Variety) January 31, 2026

Taking to social media after the performance the Learn To Fly rockers wrote: "THANK YOU @MariahCarey @MusiCares!!! It was an honor performing "Hermit" & "Love Is A Scam" with @taylormomsen."

