Foo Fighters tease album 10 with LPX teasers as they gear up for SNL performance

Foo Fighters have appeared to tease new music with LPX teasers. Picture: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dave Grohl and co have begun teasing what looks to be news of their 10th studio album, while confirming an SNL performance this weekend.

Foo Fighters have begun teasing what looks to be an announcement about their 10th studio album.

Taking to social media, the band shared two short audio clips with the hashtag #LPX, which many have inferred stands for LP and the roman numeral for 10.

Watch the second clip here:

These latest teasers come after fans spotted the Foo Fighters symbol in LA alongside the X sign.

Others also spotted a black and white clip of a burning coffin whenever certain tracks by the band were played on Spotify.

The Learn To Fly rockers have also confirmed that they will be performing "music" on SNL, which will be hosted by comedian Dave Chappelle.

Taking to Twitter, the band shared a post from the famous sketch show and wrote: "See you this weekend Chappelle!"

It’s not clear whether the band will perform music from their 10th album at SNL, but it’s likely that some surprises could be in store.

Foos have previously talked about their new album and described it as the "most pop fantastic" record they've ever made.

The rockers spoke to Mojo about the new record back in and revealed their nerves about what the reaction might be.

Frontman Dave Grohl said: "I've never entered into the album process thinking, 'We're the greatest, most amazing, biggest band in the world.'

"You might convince yourself of that when you're in a room listening to s**t you've just recorded.

"But the second you hit play in front of a roomful of strangers, you turn into a six-year-old kid with his pants down at school. Absolutely. You're just [fearful]."

"We've kind of become the AC/DC of post-grunge or whatever," drummer Taylor Hawkins added. "So, the reaction is going to be interesting. It's the most pop fantastic album we've ever made.

"But I had a hard time making this record because I was like Roger Taylor in the Queen movie. 'We're resorting to drum loops?' I almost feel like Dave like chaos a little bit then likes to control it."