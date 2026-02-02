Watch Foo Fighters and Taylor Momsen cover Mariah Carey’s '90s grunge songs at LA MusiCares tribute show

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Taylor Momsen and Mariah Carey at the MusiCares 2026 Person of the Year. Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

By Jenny Mensah

The Learn To Fly rockers and The Pretty Reckless singer came together to perform the iconic R&B singer's tracks from her secret grunge album.

Foo Fighters and Taylor Momsen paid tribute Mariah Carey in an unexpected way last week.

Dave Grohl and co joined forces with The Pretty Reckless singer to pay tribute to the singer, who was being honoured at the MusiCares Person Of The Year benefit show on Friday (30th January) at the Los Angeles Convention Center, by playing two of her grunge songs.

Carey revealed in her 2020 memoir that she secretly recorded and co-produced a '90s alt-rock album with her friend Clarissa Dane titled Someone's Ugly Daughter under the moniker Chick. Though the version that was initially released in 1995 didn't feature Carey's voice, the singer had found the version with her vocals by 2020 and last year a snippet of it was even played at an Apple event.

Now at the special event, which celebrated Carey's extensive back-catalogue and career, the Foos and Momsen were chosen to highlight Carey's 'lost album' by playing two tracks, Love Is A Scam and Hermit, from the record.

Watch the rockers play Love Is A Scam below as the R&B icon looked on delighted from the crowd.

Foo Fighters and Taylor Momsen perform a song off of Mariah Carey’s unreleased 1995 grunge album “Someone’s Ugly Daughter” by Chick pic.twitter.com/xCLC1OfsRk — Variety (@Variety) January 31, 2026

Other performers on the night included Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter, John Legend, Maggie Rogers, Teddy Swims, Adam Lambert, Kesha and Charlie Puth, who gave their take on hits from throughout Carey's career.

Foos rhythm guitarist Pat Smear was also at the special ceremony, donning a medical boot and knee walker to attend the special ceremony.

The veteran rocker has previously missed band's first shows of the year due a freak gardening accident, which saw him break his leg.

Taylor Momsen, second from right, poses with Ilan Rubin, from left, Nate Mendel, Rami Jaffee, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Mariah Carey on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, in Los Angeles. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Alamy

Taking to social media after the performance the Learn To Fly rockers wrote: "THANK YOU @MariahCarey @MusiCares!!! It was an honor performing "Hermit" & "Love Is A Scam" with @taylormomsen."

Hopefully Foos fans will be hearing a lot more than unearthed covers from them very soon as the band teased they have completed a new album's worth of material recently.

The My Hero ockers played the first date on the Australian leg of their Take Cover stadium tour, playing the UTAS Stadium in Launceston, Tasmania on 24th January, when their frontman dropped the news of their next release.

Addressing the crowd during their encore, where they played Exhausted from the band's 1995 self-titled debut, Grohl revealed: “We’ll be back here sooner than you think,” adding: “I know when we’re coming back! It is before my next birthday, just so you know.”

The rocker, who was born on 14th January, added: "And we might have a whole new record of f•••ing songs that we just finished the other day. I dunno!"

Watch the moment below:

The band's new release will mark their first with new drummer Ilan Rubin and will be their 12th studio album, following Foo Fighters (1995), The Colour and the Shape (1997), There Is Nothing Left To Lose (1999), One by One (2002), In Your Honor (2005), Echoes Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011), Sonic Highways (2014), Concrete and Gold (2017), Medicine at Midnight (2021) and But Here We Are (2023).

Foo Fighters show video of Pat Smear after breaking leg

