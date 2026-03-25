Taylor Hawkins: the Foo Fighters drummer's life in words and pictures

25 March 2026, 08:00 | Updated: 25 March 2026, 09:00

Taylor Hawkins at the premiere for the Foo Fighters movie Studio 666, on 16th February 2022
Taylor Hawkins at the premiere for the Foo Fighters movie Studio 666, on 16th February 2022. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Foo Fighters drummer tragically died four years ago, aged just 50. Let's take a look back at his amazing life... in his own words.

Radio X

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  1. "Life is funny. If you don't laugh, you're in trouble."

    Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders perform on stage at Wireless Festival in 2010
    Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders perform on stage at Wireless Festival in 2010. Picture: Alamy

  2. "This business can be tough, and I just consider myself incredibly lucky to have had the career that I have, and to still be having so much fun playing drums and making music."

    Taylor Hawkins in 2000.
    Taylor Hawkins in 2000. Picture: Alamy

  3. "Bohemian Rhapsody is the first song I remember hearing as a kid. And I just thought it was funny."

    Taylor Hawkins performing with Chevy Metal at Riot Fest 2016.
    Taylor Hawkins performing with Chevy Metal at Riot Fest 2016. Picture: Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA Wire/Alamy Live News/Alamy

  4. "I don't have perfect pitch. My drums sound like a drummer, not a drum machine."

    Taylor Hawkins, February 2013
    Taylor Hawkins, February 2013. Picture: Alamy

  5. "I'm not trying to be the next Dave Grohl or Phil Collins."

    Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl shoot a video in Los Angeles, 2011
    Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl shoot a video in Los Angeles, 2011. Picture: Brian Lowe/ZUMAPRESS.com/Alamy

  6. "I make a living playing rock n' roll. I'm not going to complain about anything."

    Taylor Hawkins at Bottle Rock festival in 2019
    Taylor Hawkins at Bottle Rock festival in 2019. Picture: Chris Tuite/imageSPACE/MediaPunch/Alamy

  7. "Alanis - I love and I miss you. Thank you for my big break. I’d be delivering pizza if it wasn’t for her!"

    Alanis Morissette performs onstage with Taylor Hawkins, circa 1995.
    Alanis Morissette performs onstage with Taylor Hawkins, circa 1995. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty

  8. "Why go on vacation when work is so much more fun?"

    Taylor Hawkins, performing with Foo Fighters at Glastonbury 2017.
    Taylor Hawkins, performing with Foo Fighters at Glastonbury 2017. Picture: Grant Pollard/Invision/AP/Alamy

  9. "I love Donna Summer, and I love ABBA. I love late '70s disco. I love the Bee Gees. I just love that period of recording."

    Foo Fighters in 2005: Nate Mendel, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl and Chris Shiflett,
    Foo Fighters in 2005: Nate Mendel, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl and Chris Shiflett,. Picture: AP Photo/John Amis/Alamy

  10. On Noel Gallagher's joke about getting a petition to have Foo Fighters split up: "He was really mean. He was really a jerk."

    Taylor Hawkins at London Stadium in 2018
    Taylor Hawkins at London Stadium in 2018. Picture: Alamy

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