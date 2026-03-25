Taylor Hawkins: the Foo Fighters drummer's life in words and pictures

Taylor Hawkins at the premiere for the Foo Fighters movie Studio 666, on 16th February 2022. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Foo Fighters drummer tragically died four years ago, aged just 50. Let's take a look back at his amazing life... in his own words.

By Radio X

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