Here's what Foo Fighters played at their show at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire...

By Jenny Mensah

Dave Grohl and co played another surprise intimate shows this week, this time heading to London. Find out what they played on their setlist.

After their epic set at The Academy Dublin on Monday (23rd February), Foo Fighters took to London for another intimate gig - this time playing the historic O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire.

Just days before band had announced a trio of surprise intimate shows in the UK & Ireland on Sunday (22nd February), giving fans to buy tickets in person at the box office.

Taking to the hallowed stage in the capital on Wednesday (25th February), Dave Grohl and co kicked things off this time with This Is a Call from their 1995 self-titled debut album, before treating fans to a career-spanning set of hits, including Times Like These, The Pretender, These Days, Walk, Learn To Fly, My Hero and more.

They also gave their new single Your Favorite Toy another live outing, which serves as the title track to their forthcoming 12th studio outing- out on 24th April this year.

As with their Dublin show, the band played Exhausted from their eponymous 1995 album an ended their set with a rousing rendition of their 1997 Everlong anthem.

Taking to Instagram after the show, the band shared a series of snaps with the caption: "THAT WAS F*CKING AWESOME!!!

"THANK YOU VERY MUCH"

Foo Fighters wrap up their intimate dates on Friday (27th February) at Manchester's O2 Ritz. See their London setlist below.

Foo Fighters setlist at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on 25th February 2026:

1. This Is a Call

2. All My Life

3. Times Like These

4. Of All People

5. The Pretender

6. La Dee Da

7. Stacked Actors

8. These Days

9. Walk

10. My Hero

11. Learn to Fly

12. Your Favorite Toy

13. No Son of Mine

14. Run

15. Aurora

16. White Limo

17. Monkey Wrench

18. Hey, Johnny Park!

19. A320

20. Best of You



Encore:

22. Exhausted

23. Everlong

Your Favorite Toy follows Foo Fighters (1995), The Colour and the Shape (1997), There Is Nothing Left To Lose (1999), One by One (2002), In Your Honor (2005), Echoes Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011), Sonic Highways (2014), Concrete and Gold (2017), Medicine at Midnight (2021) and But Here We Are (2023).

Foo Fighters' Your Favorite Toy artwork. Picture: Press

See the Your Favorite Toy tracklisting below:

Caught In The Echo

Of All People

Window

Your Favorite Toy

If You Only Knew

Spit Shine

Unconditional

Child Actor

Amen

Caveman

Asking For A Friend

Foo Fighters' Your Favorite Toy is released on 24th April 2026 and is available to pre-order here.

