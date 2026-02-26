Here's what Foo Fighters played at their show at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire...
26 February 2026, 17:19 | Updated: 26 February 2026, 17:54
Dave Grohl and co played another surprise intimate shows this week, this time heading to London. Find out what they played on their setlist.
Listen to this article
After their epic set at The Academy Dublin on Monday (23rd February), Foo Fighters took to London for another intimate gig - this time playing the historic O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire.
Just days before band had announced a trio of surprise intimate shows in the UK & Ireland on Sunday (22nd February), giving fans to buy tickets in person at the box office.
Taking to the hallowed stage in the capital on Wednesday (25th February), Dave Grohl and co kicked things off this time with This Is a Call from their 1995 self-titled debut album, before treating fans to a career-spanning set of hits, including Times Like These, The Pretender, These Days, Walk, Learn To Fly, My Hero and more.
They also gave their new single Your Favorite Toy another live outing, which serves as the title track to their forthcoming 12th studio outing- out on 24th April this year.
As with their Dublin show, the band played Exhausted from their eponymous 1995 album an ended their set with a rousing rendition of their 1997 Everlong anthem.
Read more:
- Foo Fighters announce trio of intimate UK & Ireland shows for this week
- Foo Fighters give update on Pat Smear's recovery following injury: "He's getting restless"
Taking to Instagram after the show, the band shared a series of snaps with the caption: "THAT WAS F*CKING AWESOME!!!
"THANK YOU VERY MUCH"
Foo Fighters wrap up their intimate dates on Friday (27th February) at Manchester's O2 Ritz. See their London setlist below.
Foo Fighters setlist at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on 25th February 2026:
1. This Is a Call
2. All My Life
3. Times Like These
4. Of All People
5. The Pretender
6. La Dee Da
7. Stacked Actors
8. These Days
9. Walk
10. My Hero
11. Learn to Fly
12. Your Favorite Toy
13. No Son of Mine
14. Run
15. Aurora
16. White Limo
17. Monkey Wrench
18. Hey, Johnny Park!
19. A320
20. Best of You
Encore:
22. Exhausted
23. Everlong
Your Favorite Toy follows Foo Fighters (1995), The Colour and the Shape (1997), There Is Nothing Left To Lose (1999), One by One (2002), In Your Honor (2005), Echoes Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011), Sonic Highways (2014), Concrete and Gold (2017), Medicine at Midnight (2021) and But Here We Are (2023).
See the Your Favorite Toy tracklisting below:
- Caught In The Echo
- Of All People
- Window
- Your Favorite Toy
- If You Only Knew
- Spit Shine
- Unconditional
- Child Actor
- Amen
- Caveman
- Asking For A Friend
Foo Fighters' Your Favorite Toy is released on 24th April 2026 and is available to pre-order here.
Read more:
- Who is Foo Fighters' My Hero about? The story of the 1998 anthem
- Dave Grohl turns 57: Everything to know about the Nirvana & Foo Fighters rocker
- Dave Grohl had "absolutely nothing to do" with daughter Violet's record deal & "amazing" album