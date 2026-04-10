Foo Fighters share new song Of All People, which explores themes of "survivor's guilt"

Foo Fighters will release a new album in 2026. Picture: Elizabeth Miranda

By Jenny Mensah

The Learn To Fly rockers have shared the next take to come from their 12th studio album. Listen to it here.

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Foo Fighters have shared their punky new single.

Of All People is the next cut to be taken from the band's forthcoming 12th studio album, Your Favorite Toy, which is set for release on 24th April 2026.

The track was given its live outing at the band's recent run of surprise intimate UK & Ireland dates in Dublin, London and Manchester.

Listen to the single below:

Foo Fighters - Of All People (Lyric Video)

Speaking to The Guardian in March, Dave Grohl revealed that he wrote the track “after bumping into a drug dealer from the 90s that was getting everyone fucked up on heroin”.

"I hadn’t seen them in 30 years and they’re alive, healthy and sober,” he went on. “I was so happy that this person survived, while at the same time, I was devastated, because of all of the people I know that we’ve lost to exactly that drug.”

The Learn To Fly rocker went on: “I was so fucking angry, but at the same time so grateful to see them alive and well. Again, a conversation within myself, feeling so conflicted and divided. When I read the lyrics back, I mentioned them to my therapist: is this survivor’s guilt?”

Of All People follows the release of previous singles Asking For A Friend, the album's title track and Caught In The Echo, which you can listen to here:

Foo Fighters - Caught In The Echo (Lyric Video)

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Foo Fighters' Your Favorite Toy album marks the band's first with new drummer Ilan Rubin, following Foo Fighters (1995), The Colour and the Shape (1997), There Is Nothing Left To Lose (1999), One by One (2002), In Your Honor (2005), Echoes Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011), Sonic Highways (2014), Concrete and Gold (2017), Medicine at Midnight (2021) and But Here We Are (2023).

The album is available to pre-order here. See its artwork and and tracklist below:

Foo Fighters - Your Favorite Toy album artwork. Picture: Press

See the Your Favorite Toy tracklisting below:

Caught In The Echo

Of All People

Window

Your Favorite Toy

If You Only Knew

Spit Shine

Unconditional

Child Actor

Amen

Caveman

Asking For A Friend

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