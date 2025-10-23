Foo Fighters share new single Asking For A Friend & announce 2026 Take Cover stadium tour

Foo Fighters have revealed a new single and tour dates. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Dave Grohl and co have shared the new release, which marks their first new material in their line-up.

Foo Fighters have released a powerful new single.

The band - comprised of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee alongside their new drummer Ilan Rubin - have shared new material entitled Asking For A Friend.

With it comes the announcement of their 2026 Take Cover Tour, which will see the band visit North American stadiums, with support from special guests Queens of the Stone Age, Mannequin Pussy and Gouge Away.

Dave Grohl wrote at length about inspiration for the new music and upcoming tour, in a post that partly reads: "Since our return to the stage in San Luis Obispo five weeks ago, we have been reminded of why we love and are forever devoted to doing this Foo Fighters thing. From reuniting as a band and staring at a list of 30 years worth of songs to brush off, to reimagining versions with the incredible blessing of the one and only Ilan Rubin behind the drums, to reconnecting with our amazing fans and blasting them with everything we’ve got (no matter the size of the venue) because we would not be here without them, we have the most solid core. And the sun is finally rising over the horizon."

He added: "But none of this would be complete without new music to share from Pat, Nate, Chris, Rami, Ilan and I. ‘Asking for a Friend’ is a song for those who have waited patiently in the cold, relying on hope and faith for their horizon to appear. Searching for ‘proof’"

Foo Fighters' 2026 Take Cover Stadium tour dates:

August 4 — Toronto ON — Rogers Stadium

August 6 — Detroit MI — Ford Field

August 8 — Chicago IL — Soldier Field

August 10 — Cleveland OH — Huntington Bank Field

August 13 — Philadelphia PA — Lincoln Financial Field

August 15 — Nashville TN — Nissan Stadium

August 17 — Washington DC — Nationals Park

September 12 — Fargo ND — Fargodome

September 15 — Regina SK — Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field

September 17 — Edmonton AB — Commonwealth Stadium

September 20 — Vancouver BC — BC Place

September 26 — Las Vegas NV — Allegiant Stadium

The band announced the release yesterday (22nd October) sharing its artwork and an audio snippet of the track, which came alongside the caption: "ASKING FOR A FRIEND

"ARRIVING TOMORROW

"3pm BST / 10am EDT / 7am PDT"

Asking For A Friend follows the standalone track Today's Song, which the band shared back in July this year to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s 1995 self-titled debut.

Writing about the single, Grohl said: "Over the years, we’ve had moments of unbridled joy, and moments of devastating heartbreak. Moments of beautiful victory, and moments of painful defeat. We have mended broken bones and broken hearts. But we have followed this road together, with each other, for each other, no matter what. Because in life, you just can’t go it alone. It should go without saying that without the boundless energy of William Goldsmith, the seasoned wisdom of Franz Stahl, and the thunderous wizardry of Josh Freese, this story would be incomplete, so we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the time, music, and memories that we shared with each of them over the years. Thank you, gentlemen."

Paying tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, he added: "And... Taylor. Your name is spoken every day, sometimes with tears, sometimes with a smile, but you are still in everything we do, everywhere we go, forever. The enormity of your beautiful soul is only rivaled by the infinite longing we feel in your absence. We all miss you beyond words. Foo Fighters will forever include Taylor Hawkins in every note that we play, until we do finally reach our destination.”

Foo Fighters - Today's Song

