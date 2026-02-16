Foo Fighters share new music on their website with clickable posters on bedroom wall

The band have shared a more new material. Picture: Elizabeth Miranda

By Jenny Mensah

The Learn To Fly rockers have given fans another taste of their new material.

Foo Fighters have given fans a taste of their new material.

The Learn To Fly rockers have revamped the landing page on their website, displaying a typical music lover's bedroom with with a guitar, CDs and posters of the band on the wall.

Among the posters are 10 clickable pictures of the band, which reveal between five to 13 seconds of new music- one of which features a vocal from frontman Dave Grohl.

Foo Fighters have teased more new music. Picture: foofighters.com

The news comes after the band took to social media last month to share what appeared to be a montage of several songs, along with the caption: "This is just a test".

Listen to them in action below:

According to Grohl, the songs should form a new album for the rockers, with him telling the crowds on the Australian leg of their Take Cover stadium tour: "[...] we might have a whole new record of f•••ing songs that we just finished the other day. I dunno!"

Though there's no confirmation of an new record just yet, it would mark the band's first with new drummer Ilan Rubin and will be their 12th studio album, following Foo Fighters (1995), The Colour and the Shape (1997), There Is Nothing Left To Lose (1999), One by One (2002), In Your Honor (2005), Echoes Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011), Sonic Highways (2014), Concrete and Gold (2017), Medicine at Midnight (2021) and But Here We Are (2023).

Meanwhile, the My Hero rockers most recently joined forces with Taylor Momsen to cover Mariah Carey at the special MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert.

Carey revealed in her 2020 memoir that she secretly recorded and co-produced a '90s alt-rock album with her friend Clarissa Dane titled Someone's Ugly Daughter under the moniker Chick. Though the version that was initially released in 1995 didn't feature Carey's voice, the singer had found the version with her vocals by 2020 and last year a snippet of it was even played for her fans.

Now at the special MusiCares event, which celebrated Carey's extensive back-catalogue and career, the Foos and Momsen were chosen to highlight Carey's 'lost album' by playing two tracks, Love Is A Scam and Hermit, from the record.

Watch the rockers play Love Is A Scam below as the R&B icon looked on delighted from the crowd.

Foo Fighters and Taylor Momsen perform a song off of Mariah Carey’s unreleased 1995 grunge album “Someone’s Ugly Daughter” by Chick pic.twitter.com/xCLC1OfsRk — Variety (@Variety) January 31, 2026

Taking to social media after the performance the Learn To Fly rockers wrote: "THANK YOU @MariahCarey @MusiCares!!! It was an honor performing "Hermit" & "Love Is A Scam" with @taylormomsen."

