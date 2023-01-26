Foo Fighters to headline Rock AM Ring and Rock IM Park 2023

Foo Fighters have announced fresh festival dates for this year. Picture: Medios y Media/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Learn To Fly rockers have added a fresh festival date to their string of headline shows across the year.

Foo Fighters are set for a headline slot at Rock AM Ring and Rock in the Park 2023.

The Learn To Fly rockers will top the bill at the German festivals on Friday 2nd June and Sunday 4th June respectively, in what are their only European dates so far.

Joining them as headliners are Kings Of Leon and German punk rockers Die Toten Hosen.

The festival sets are said to be the only European headline shows from the band this year.

The newly announced festival shows add to the Everlong rockers string of festival dates, which so far will see them headline the likes of Boston Calling, Sonic Temple, The Town and Homecoming Festival.

It is yet to be confirmed who will play drums with the Foos on tour since the untimely death of their beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on 25th March 2022, aged 50.

See Foo Fighters' live dates so far:

Foo Fighters' 2023 tour dates are as follows:

Sunday 26th May 2023: Boston Calling, Boston, Massachusetts - Tickets 12th Jan 10am ET at bostoncalling.com

Sunday 28th May 2023: Sonic Temple - Columbus, Ohio - Tickets: 12th Jan 10am CT at bonnaroo.com

Friday 2nd June 2023: Rock AM Ring - Tickets: rock-am-ring.com

Sunday 4th June 2023: Rock Im Park - Tickets: rock-im-park.com

Sunday 6th June 2023: Bonnaroo - Manchester, Tennessee - Tickets: 12th Jan 10am EST at sonictemplefestival.com

15th July 2023: Homecoming Festival - Tickets: h-d.com/homecoming

Saturday 9th September 2023: The Town, São Paulo - Tickets: thetown.com.br

