Foo Fighters return with new single Today's Song to celebrate 30th anniversary since debut

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. Picture: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

Dave Grohl has released a statement about the track and paid tribute to the band's late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away in March 2022.

Foo Fighters have marked the 30th anniversary of the band’s 1995 debut with a new single.

Today's Song is the band's first new material since 2023, following their acclaimed eleventh album But Here We Are- which was their first studio effort after the tragic death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Listen to the latest offering from from Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee below:

Foo Fighters - Today's Song

See the artwork for the single, which was created by Grohl's daughter Harper, below:

Foo Fighter's Today's song artwork. Picture: Harper Grohl

In a note posted about the song to his fans today (2nd July), frontman Dave Grohl wrote: "Over the years, we’ve had moments of unbridled joy, and moments of devastating heartbreak. Moments of beautiful victory, and moments of painful defeat. We have mended broken bones and broken hearts. But we have followed this road together, with each other, for each other, no matter what. Because in life, you just can’t go it alone. It should go without saying that without the boundless energy of William Goldsmith, the seasoned wisdom of Franz Stahl, and the thunderous wizardry of Josh Freese, this story would be incomplete, so we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the time, music, and memories that we shared with each of them over the years. Thank you, gentlemen."

Paying tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer, he added: "And... Taylor. Your name is spoken every day, sometimes with tears, sometimes with a smile, but you are still in everything we do, everywhere we go, forever. The enormity of your beautiful soul is only rivaled by the infinite longing we feel in your absence. We all miss you beyond words. Foo Fighters will forever include Taylor Hawkins in every note that we play, until we do finally reach our destination.”

Head to foofighters.com to read or listen to Grohl's message in full.

Foo Fighters' My Hero at London Stadium - June 2024

Foo Fighters also plan to head out on dates in Asia and Mexico the autumn, with tickets available at foofighters.com

Foo Fighters' 2025 dates:

2nd Oct - Jakarta, ID - Carnaval Ancol

4th Oct - Singapore, SG - F1

7th Oct - Tokyo, JP - Saitama Super Arena

10the Oct - Osaka, JP - Glion Arena Kobe

14th Nov - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital

