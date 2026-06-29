Watch primary school kids sing Foo Fighters' Times Like These at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl in 2026. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The special performance with local school children took place ahead of Foos' duo of dates at the football stadium.

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Foo Fighters were treated to a special performance from local primary school kids at Anfield Stadium.

Dave Grohl and co were preparing to kick-off the UK leg of their 2026 Take Cover Tour, where they played two dates at the home of Liverpool F.C. on Thursday (25th June) and Saturday (27th June).

Ahead of their first show, the pint-sized collective from Anfield Road Primary School named The Bell Tower Beats took to the stage for a heartwarming rendition of the band's single Times Like These.

Watch them in action in a video shared on Foo Fighters below, which was captioned: "Ahead of our shows in Liverpool, we were treated to a very special performance from The Bell Tower Beats of @anfieldroadprimary and THEY ROCKED ANFIELD STADIUM!!!"

Ahead of the dates Dave Grohl also caught up with Chris Moyles, where he revealed that he loves his most recent tradition of ending performances by walking off stage "arm in arm" with his daughter Ophelia (11).

Quizzed about his traditions before a gig the Learn To Fly rocker revealed: "There's a wardrobe room, and we have these cases where it's just hanger after hanger of black shirt, black shirt, black shirt, black pants, black pants, black pants. And so you can kind of go hide in there if you need a little peace and quiet."

He went on: "But about an hour before the show, everyone starts, you know, like, having a cocktail. And for me, the most important thing is that when it's time to play, everybody's in a great mood, and we're all laughing hysterically, and we walk out on stage like a bunch of friends. So, that's really the most important thing. The specific ingredients? They vary."

When it came to what he does after a gig, Grohl revealed: "One of my favourite things lately has been I walk off, as I'm walking off stage, [my daughter Ophelia] Fifi, will be standing there waiting – Fifi is 11 – and we go arm-in-arm, Fifs gives me a towel, we walk back to the dressing room, and Fifs goes and grabs a Guinness and hands it to me and says, ‘I'm proud of you.’

"That’s the best! And I sit there soaking wet in heaven. Just ‘This is great!’”

Watch our full chat with the Foos frontman below:

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Foo Fighters kicked off the first of two scintillating nights at Anfield Stadium on Thursday (25th June) as part of the UK leg of their 2026 Take Cover tour, treating fans to an epic career-spanning set of 28 tracks, including hots from across their career and gems from their most recent album Your Favorite Toy..

The band - who is completed by Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, Pat Smear and new drummer Ilan Rubin - returned to the home of Liverpool F.C. for a second helping the Saturday, where they played 29 tracks, including a cover of The Beatles I Want You (She's So Heavy).

The band will continue their Take Cover tour dates this week with a show at Olympiastadion in Berlin on Thursday 1st July.

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