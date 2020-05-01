Foo Fighters praise “magic” Times Like These cover by UK primary school

Watch the moving rendition of Dave Grohl and co's 2003 single, which has been given the cover treatment by a High Wycombe school.

Foo Fighters have given their seal of approval to another "magic" cover of their Times Like These anthem.

The single has had a lot of press recently, with the track being used for a charity single, and now a primary school in High Wycombe has impressed with their own rendition.

Stoken Church Primary School, who like many is staying open for some children, shared their version of the song on Twitter, writing: "Thanks @foofighters and @WBrand18 Even in lockdown and whilst keeping school open for those who need it most, we can create a little @stokenchurchps magic! So proud"

See their performance below:

Thanks @foofighters and @WBrand18 Even in lockdown and whilst keeping school open for those who need it most, we can create a little @stokenchurchps magic! So proud 😊🌈💚👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/ql4rmZSUph — @StokenchurchPS (@stokenchurchps) April 30, 2020

Sharing the performance on their official Twitter account the Foos shared heart emojis and stars alongside the word "magic".

Fans have also reacted to the touching performance, which sees the young school children sing the song while practicing social distancing.

Some have suggested the kids and their teacher Mrs Brand should sing onstage with the Foos during their next UK performance while another has said the band should visit the school once the pandemic has ended.

You gotta get these kids and teacher onstage with you next time you're in the U.K.! — Jez Pernell (@JezPernell) April 30, 2020

Who thinks the @foofighters should go to that school once this pandemic has ended me me me 😂 — marc harnwell (@haribos123) April 30, 2020

Legit brought a tear to my eye. Well done class. — Mike Frederiksen (@ouchmyshinhurts) April 30, 2020

Dave Grohl definitely has a history at being moved to tears when this song is covered.

The band were famously set to play Glastonbury Festival in 2015, when Grohl off stage and broke his leg just before, forcing the band to cancel their shows while he had emergency surgery.

Florence + The Machine were moved up the slot, taking on the headlining duties instead. Much to everyone's surprise and delight, Florence Welch paid tribute to the rocker by singing a rendition of Times Like These.

Recalling how he cried when watching her performance, Grohl told Radio X's Gordon Smart: "I remember when I heard that Florence + The Machine were playing I was really excited because I love them and I love her, and knowing that they were taking our place made me really happy."

He added: "And then I heard that they did a cover of our song, Times Like These, and I was in a wheelchair with my laptop listening to it, and it really got me choked up man. Tears started coming down my face. Not (because) I’d missed the show, but it was such a touching moment for me personally."

When the Foos managed to finally headline Glastonbury festival in 2017, Dave sang the song back to Florence as a tribute to the British singer-songwriter.

