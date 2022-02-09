Foo Fighters to hold post-Super Bowl virtual reality gig

9 February 2022

Foo Fighters in 2021: Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel and Rami Jaffee.
Foo Fighters in 2021: Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel and Rami Jaffee. Picture: Danny Clinch/Press

Dave Grohl also promises the live debut of a "mystery" song - what could it be?

Foo Fighters are set to give a mystery song its live debut during a Virtual Reality gig after the Super Bowl this weekend.

Dave Grohl has announced an “immersive 180-degree VR concert”, which will appear on Facebook after the event on Sunday night (13th February).

Big Dave has also announced that they will perform a song that's never been played live.

Grohl said in a statement: “Foo Fighters love a challenge — from playing the biggest stages in the world to the tiniest clubs to making movies and mini-series.

"We’ve pretty much done it all. But we’ve never collaborated with Mark Romanek on a conceptual set of songs (including one being played live for the first time ever) for a worldwide audience.

“Join us when we cross that one off the FF bucket list!”

READ MORE- Everything we know about Foo Fighters' Studio 666 movie

Foo Fighters are also readying their comedy horror movie Studio 666, which is set to be released to cinemas on 26th February.

The film is set in a California mansion "stepped in grisly rock and roll history", where the band are recording a new album, but frontman Dave is "creatively blocked" and the house's "evil forces" sink into his consciousness.

The posters for the new Foo Fighters movie, Studio 666
The posters for the new Foo Fighters movie, Studio 666. Picture: Press

Grohl says of the movie: “Like most things Foo, Studio 666 began with a far fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible."

The former Nirvana drummer has admitted the group were "creeped out" when they recorded their latest album Medicine At Midnight at the 1940s house, so it's only natural that they created a horror spoof around the location.

READ MORE: Foo Fighters cancel show over venue's "refusal" to agree to COVID safety measures

