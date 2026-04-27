Watch Foo Fighters perform Child Actor and Caught In The Echo on SNL UK

Foo Fighters appear on SNL UK with host Nicola Coughlan and cast member Jack Shep. Picture: Sky/SNL UK

By Jenny Mensah

Dave Grohl and co appeared as musical guests on the sketch show, which saw Nicola Coughlan as the host.

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Foo Fighters are the latest act to perform on SNL UK.

The Everlong rockers - made up of Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, Rami Jaffee and Ilan Rubin - appeared on the UK version of NBC's iconic late-night showcase, which was this time hosted by Bridgerton and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan.

Watch them perform Caught In The Echo below:

Foo Fighters: Caught In the Echo | SNL UK

Watch the rockers give Your Favorite Toy album track Child Actor its live debut below:

Foo Fighters: Child Actor | SNL UK

The Foos also took part in Nichola Coughlan's opening monologue, which included a cameo from Jimmy Fallon.

Coughlan also introduced the band by making a reference to the band's iconic introduction from Christopher Walken.

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Confirmed to host the show this week on 2nd May is Sex Education and White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood, with British singer-songwriter MEEK as the musical guest.

The previous episode of SNL UK saw Kasabian perform their standalone single and Calvin Harris collab, Release The Pressure and the latest single from their Act III album, Great Pretender.

Jorja Smith, Wet Leg and Wolf Alice played the previous shows, with hosts including Jack White, Riz Ahmed, Jamie Dornan and Tina Fey.

Foos performance came days after they crashed their own album launch party.

Dave Grohl and co surprised fans at the event, which took place on Thursday (23rd April) at Queens London to celebrate the release of their 12th studio album.

Fans were belting out some of the band's biggest hits when the frontman took to the stage to tell the crowds they'd be listening on while they continued the high-pressure charity sesh.

Watch Grohl's speech and the moment one fan gave an impressive rendition of Monkey Wrench below:

Foo Fighters crash Your Favorite Toy album launch party

Listen to Foo Fighters' Your Favorite Toy album below:

Foo Fighters' Your Favorite Toy album follows Foo Fighters (1995), The Colour and the Shape (1997), There Is Nothing Left To Lose (1999), One by One (2002), In Your Honor (2005), Echoes Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011), Sonic Highways (2014), Concrete and Gold (2017), Medicine at Midnight (2021) and But Here We Are (2023).

Get the tracklisting for Your Favorite Toy below:

Caught In The Echo

Of All People

Window

Your Favorite Toy

If You Only Knew

Spit Shine

Unconditional

Child Actor

Amen

Caveman

Asking For A Friend

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