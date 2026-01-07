Foo Fighters' Pat Smear to miss first gigs of 2026 after breaking foot in a gardening accident

The band's longtime rhythm guitarist will be temporarily replaced by Beck and St. Vincent guitarist Jason Falkner while he's "on the mend".

Foo Fighters' Pat Smear will be forced to miss out on their first few shows of the year after breaking his foot while gardening.

The Learn To Fly rockers took to social media to share the "breaking news" with a gossip magazine-style front page mock-up, which sees the band's longtime rhythm guitarist giving the middle finger while being loaded onto a stretcher.

It came alongside the caption, which read: "BREAKING NEWS!

"In the classic tradition of rockstars having bizarre gardening accidents, Pat Smear has apparently rung in the new year by smashing the s***out of his left foot.

"This means he’ll unfortunately be missing a few shows while the multiple broken bones in his foot heal. We’ll miss our beloved Pat as much as you will, but we want him fully healed and back on his feet as soon as possible.

Beck and St. Vincent guitar wizard Jason Falkner will be filling in for Pat while he’s on the mend."

It's not clear how many dates Smear - whose real name is Georg Albert Ruthenberg - will miss out on, but it's likely he won't be present for the band's trio of shows this month, which kick off at Feria Estatal de León in Mexico on 10th January and see the band play the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on 14th January before heading to UTAS Stadium in Launceston, Tasmania on the 24th

Last year was a busy one for the band, returning with new drummer Ilan Rubin, releasing a new single Asking For A Friend, playing surprise pop up shows and announcing their 2026 Take Cover stadium tour.

Foo Fighters - Asking For A Friend (Audio)

Dave Grohl wrote at length about inspiration for the new music and upcoming tour, in a post that partly reads: "Since our return to the stage in San Luis Obispo five weeks ago, we have been reminded of why we love and are forever devoted to doing this Foo Fighters thing. From reuniting as a band and staring at a list of 30 years worth of songs to brush off, to reimagining versions with the incredible blessing of the one and only Ilan Rubin behind the drums, to reconnecting with our amazing fans and blasting them with everything we’ve got (no matter the size of the venue) because we would not be here without them, we have the most solid core. And the sun is finally rising over the horizon."

He added: "But none of this would be complete without new music to share from Pat, Nate, Chris, Rami, Ilan and I. ‘Asking for a Friend’ is a song for those who have waited patiently in the cold, relying on hope and faith for their horizon to appear. Searching for ‘proof’"

The band will also make a stop in the UK as part of their tour dates, playing a show at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium on 25th and 27th June this summer.

Support on selected dates comes from Royel Otis, Inhaler, IDLES, and more.

Visit foofighters.com for their full 2026 dates and ticket information.

