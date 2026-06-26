Foo Fighters play first of two nights at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium: Here's what was on the setlist
26 June 2026, 01:02
Dave Grohl and co played their first night at the home of Liverpool F.C. this week. Find out what they played below.
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Foo Fighters kicked off the first of two scintillating nights at Anfield Stadium as part of the UK leg of their 2026 Take Cover tour.
Dave Grohl and co took to the stage at the home ground of Liverpool F.C, treating fans to an epic career-spanning set of 27 tracks, including hots from across their career and gems from their most recent album Your Favorite Toy.
See what they played on their setlist below, which ended with England football song Three Lions and much-loved Liverpool anthem You'll Never Walk Alone being played out to the crowds as they left the stadium.
Foo Fighters - My Hero at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium
Foo Fighters will return to Anfield Stadium for a second helping on Saturday 27th June.
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Foo Fighters' setlist at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium on 25th June 2026:
- All My Life
- The Pretender
- Times Like These
- Of All People
- Stacked Actors
- My Hero
- Learn to Fly
- These Days
- Walk
- This Is a Call
- No Son of Mine (with Motörhead “Ace of Spades" snippet)
B-Stage
12. Wheels (Acoustic)
13. Marigold (Late! song)
14. For All the Cows
15. Big Me
16. Under You (Dave solo acoustic)
17. La Dee Da
18. Caught in the Echo
19. Invincible / Seven / One Headlight / Manimal / Tap Dancing in a Minefield (with band introductions)
20. Monkey Wrench (with drum solo)
21. Breakout
22. Aurora (Dedicated to Taylor Hawkins)
23. Rope (with Harper Grohl’s boyfriend ‘Max’ on drums & Ilan on guitar, followed by “Happy Birthday” to Max)
24. Best of You
Encore:
25. The Teacher (Dedicated to Virginia Grohl)
26. Exhausted
27. Everlong
Foo Fighters - Your Favorite Toy | X-Posure Album Playback
Read more:
- Why Learn To Fly is Foo Fighters' most uplifting song
- Foo Fighters’ Your Favorite Toy album was originally titled For Good before Wicked film clash