Foo Fighters launch new and classic merchandise range for 25th anniversary

23 September 2020, 17:46 | Updated: 23 September 2020, 17:51

Dave Grohl performs in 1996 with image of the band's 25th anniversary merchandise inset
Dave Grohl performs in 1996 with image of the band's 25th anniversary merchandise inset. Picture: 1. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images 2. Twitter/Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl and co are continuing to celebrate a quarter of a century since they released their self-titled debut with a new capsule collection.

Foo Fighters have released new merchandise for their 25th anniversary.

The Learn To Fly rockers had huge plans to celebrate a quarter of a century since the release of their self-titled debut, but much of them had to be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Dave Grohl and co have announced the first Foo Fighters 25th anniversary merchandise clothing capsule, which features both new and previously archived designs.

A statement on the website explains: "To celebrate Foo Fighters’ 25th anniversary, we have curated a special collection of items that honor each full length studio album and then some.

"The art used is a combination of new designs, previously archived designs, artwork from album packaging (some that may have never been printed on merchandise before), or a re-imagination of existing art.

"Some of these items have gone through special garment washes which make each piece unique. So be sure to check the item description for details about each product.

"A lot of these items will be limited, so once they’re gone, they’re gone.

"This is just the first capsule. There will be more in the coming months, so stay tuned."

