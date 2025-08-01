Who is Foo Fighters' new drummer? What we know about the successor to Josh Freese so far...

Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl in 2024. Picture: Ritzau/Alamy Live News

After Dave Grohl and co parted ways with Josh Freese earlier this year, music fans have begun to speculate about his replacement. Get the latest here...

Foo Fighters lost their beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins, after he tragically passed away in 2022, aged 50.

After a cross-continental set of tribute shows and taking their time to mourn the sticksman, Dave Grohl and co announced their 2023 But Here We Are album and confirmed Hawkins' replacement would be Josh Freese.

Freese went on to support the band across their tour dates, just two years later, Dave Grohl and co decided to part ways with the veteran drummer in May, leaving a vacancy in the band once again.

Now, rumours have begun to swirl that the Foos have found a new replacement drummer, who will be joining them as they tour their

So who is Foo Fighters new drummer? Have they been confirmed and what (if anything) have the band said?

Find out what we know so far below...

Ilan Rubin drums with Nine Inch Nails in 2022. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Who is drumming for Foo Fighters? Who is replacing Josh Freese?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ilan Rubin is rumoured to replace Josh Freese, a source told the publication.

is rumoured to replace Josh Freese, a source told the publication. The drummer is best known for being Nine Inch Nail's touring drummer since 2009 and he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the band in 2020- becoming the youngest ever inductee at 32.

He is also the drummer with American film composer, singer, songwriter and musician Danny Elfman and Angels & Airwaves - formed by Blink 182's Tom DeLonge when he left the pop punk trio in 2005.

and - formed by Blink 182's when he left the pop punk trio in 2005. According to the insider, Rubin had committed to Nine Inch Nails through this year, but informed band frontman Trent Reznor last week that he had “accepted a job with another band".

It’s unclear at press time whether Rubin joins Foo Fighters as a full-time member or as a touring drummer and Foo Fighters have declined to comment.

Who were Foo Fighters' drummers?*

William Goldsmith: 1995 - 1997

Taylor Hawkins: 1997 - 2022

Josh Freese: 2003 - 2005

*Dave Grohl also drummed on much of the Foos' early work, since the band was initially created as a way for him to release solo materia. When Goldsmith left the band during the recording of their second album, The Colour and the Shape, Grohl re-recorded most of his drum parts.

How Taylor Hawkins got the call to join Foo Fighters

How did Foo Fighters fire Josh Freese?

The veteran drummer Josh Freese took to Instagram in May 2025 to reveal he'd been let go from Foo Fighters for "no reason" and with very little warning.

He shared a post, which read: "The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they've decided 'to go in a different direction with their drummer.'"

"No reason was given," he went on. "Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band. In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I've never been let go from a band, so while I'm not angry-just a bit shocked and disappointed. But as most of you know I've always worked freelance and bounced between bands so, I'm fine."

