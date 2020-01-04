Foo Fighters' new album: Everything we know so far...

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl at Rock in Rio 2019. Picture: MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

As Dave Grohl and co work on their tenth outing, we a look at everything we know about the release so far.

Foo Fighters have been teasing fans about their new material since the end of 2019, and they've shown no signs of stopping this year.

The Learn To Fly rockers released their Concrete and Gold album in 2017 - taking it around the world with a tour, which included a headline slot at Glastonbury Festival.

Now, it looks like they're ready to give their fans a treat with album number 10, and they've already started recording it.

With 2020 marking 25 years of the Foos, it's sure to be a big one for Dave Grohl and co regardless.

But when will they release their new album, and what can we expect from it? Find out everything we know about Foo Fighters' tenth outing here...

When will the new Foo Fighters album be released?

It's not clear when the album will be released, but back in October when headlining Rock in Rio, Grohl told the crowd: "We go home next week and we start making a new Foo Fighters record. It’s good, it’s good.”

Speaking to Kerrang at the end of October, drummer Taylor Hawkins also teased: "I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s something coming down the pipe."

He added: "I would imagine there will be something made of the 25th year of the Foo Fighters, for sure. You know us, we never stop."

What will it be called?

There's no hints as to the name of the new album yet, but perhaps it will have something to do with their 25th anniversary.

What will Foos' new album sound like?

Talking to NME about new material ahead of their 2019 Reading and Leeds headline sets, Grohl teased: "There is one new song that would fucking destroy and I would love people to hear it."

He added: "It’s written for a live performance".

However, speaking on the Blairing Out with Eric Blair Show, when asked what to expect from the new album, Grohl called it "fucking weird."

This week, we were given a snippet of what to expect after the band shared a clip of new music on social media.

They captioned the video on Twitter: "#FF2020 #FF25".

It was accompanied by an image of a drum kit in a stairway, which suggests the band are spreading out of the studio to get a specific sound.

And if this image is anything to go by, it's going to get pretty echoey...

Earlier this week the band shared an image of a microphone on a stand in the centre of a bath, alongside the caption: "Come on in, the water's fine… . #FF2020 #FF25 #happynewyear".



What will the tracklist be?

It's too soon to tell, but we'll update you as soon as we know more...

