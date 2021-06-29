Mark Ronson produces "Re-Version" of Foo Fighters' Making A Fire

29 June 2021, 19:34 | Updated: 29 June 2021, 22:22

Dave Grohl's daughter Violet appears on the reimagining of the Medicine At Midnight track - listen here!

Producer Mark Ronson has applied his sonic magic to one of Foo Fighters' new tracks, offering up a unique take on Making A Fire.

The re-version of the track, which kicks off the Foos' tenth album Medicine At Midnight, features members of Antibalas, the Budos Band, the Dap-Kings, El Michels Affair, La Buya, Menahan Street Band, the Tedeschi Trucks Band and Tuatara.

Foo Fighters - Making A Fire (Mark Ronson Re-Version)
Foo Fighters - Making A Fire (Mark Ronson Re-Version). Picture: Press

There's also backing vocals from a quartet that features Violet Grohl, Dave's eldest daughter. The Making A Fire Re-Version is available now from all streaming services.

The "Dee Gees", aka a disco-flavoured Foo Fighters
The "Dee Gees", aka a disco-flavoured Foo Fighters. Picture: Magalena Wosinska/Press

Foo Fighters played a sold-out show at New York's Madison Square Garden last weekend, with their next live date planned for the Los Angeles Forum on 17 July.

The same day sees the release of a limited edition vinyl album called Hail Satin, which sees Big Dave and co cover four Bee Gees songs, while also offering a side of live versions of Medicine At Midnight tracks. The whole package is released under the name of "The Dee Gees". for Record Store Day's second "drop" on 17 July. See recordstoreday.co.uk for details of participating retailers.

