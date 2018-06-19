Foo Fighters at Manchester's Etihad Stadium: Stage Times & Support
19 June 2018, 11:31
Get everything you need to know ahead of the Learn To Fly rocker's Manchester gig tonight.
Foo Fighters are set to play Manchester's Etihad Stadium tonight (Tuesday 19 June).
Find out everything you need to know including stage times and support acts and their likely setlist here.
Support Acts:
Wolf Alice
The Cribs
Stage Times:
According to Manchester Evening News, you can expect the band to start at approximately 8pm and finish at around 10.45pm.
Doors 4.30pm
The Cribs 5.30pm
Wolf Alice 6.30pm
Foo Fighters 8pm - 10.45pm
Setlist:
While you can never second guess a band when it comes to their setlist, it's fair to assume that crowd-pleasing Grohl won't leave out any of the hits, and might even include a few covers and surprises in the form of guests.
See their most recent UK setlist at The O2, London last september:
1. I'll Stick Around
2. All My Life
3. Learn to Fly
4. The Sky Is a Neighborhood
5. La Dee Da
6. The Pretender
7. These Days
8. Rope
9. Tie Your Mother Down (by Queen, featuring Dave's band intros)
10. Cold Day in the Sun
11. Congregation
12. Walk
13. Dirty Water
14. Make It Right(live debut)
15. My Hero
16. Breakout
17. Skin and Bones
18. This Is a Call
19. Run
20. White Limo
21. Arlandria
22. Times Like These
23. Sunday Rain
24. Monkey Wrench
25. Never Gonna Give You Up (with Rick Astley)
26. Best of You
27. Everlong
Radio X will be celebrating the Learn To Fly rockers visiting this side of the pond once again with a whole day dedicated to the band this Sunday (24 June).
All day, you'll be able to choose your favourite Foo Fighters tracks, before hearing Dave Grohl chat to Gordon Smart from 1pm.
Then, for all of you who didn't manage to score tickets, from 7pm we'll be playing the full set from their Manchester’s Etihad Stadium gig.