Foo Fighters at Manchester's Etihad Stadium: Stage Times & Support

Get everything you need to know ahead of the Learn To Fly rocker's Manchester gig tonight.

Foo Fighters are set to play Manchester's Etihad Stadium tonight (Tuesday 19 June).

Find out everything you need to know including stage times and support acts and their likely setlist here.

Support Acts:

Wolf Alice

Wolf Alice. Picture: Press/Laura Allard Fleischl

The Cribs

The Cribs. Picture: Press

Stage Times:

According to Manchester Evening News, you can expect the band to start at approximately 8pm and finish at around 10.45pm.

Doors 4.30pm

The Cribs 5.30pm

Wolf Alice 6.30pm

Foo Fighters 8pm - 10.45pm

Setlist:

While you can never second guess a band when it comes to their setlist, it's fair to assume that crowd-pleasing Grohl won't leave out any of the hits, and might even include a few covers and surprises in the form of guests.

See their most recent UK setlist at The O2, London last september:

1. I'll Stick Around

2. All My Life

3. Learn to Fly

4. The Sky Is a Neighborhood

5. La Dee Da

6. The Pretender

7. These Days

8. Rope

9. Tie Your Mother Down (by Queen, featuring Dave's band intros)

10. Cold Day in the Sun

11. Congregation

12. Walk

13. Dirty Water

14. Make It Right(live debut)

15. My Hero

16. Breakout

17. Skin and Bones

18. This Is a Call

19. Run

20. White Limo

21. Arlandria

22. Times Like These

23. Sunday Rain

24. Monkey Wrench

25. Never Gonna Give You Up (with Rick Astley)

26. Best of You

27. Everlong

Radio X will be celebrating the Learn To Fly rockers visiting this side of the pond once again with a whole day dedicated to the band this Sunday (24 June).

All day, you'll be able to choose your favourite Foo Fighters tracks, before hearing Dave Grohl chat to Gordon Smart from 1pm.

Then, for all of you who didn't manage to score tickets, from 7pm we'll be playing the full set from their Manchester’s Etihad Stadium gig.