Foo Fighters launch People of Rock and Roll digital zine
8 October 2020, 12:40 | Updated: 8 October 2020, 12:44
Dave Grohl and co have invited fans to share their photos and memories of the band on the new platform.
Foo Fighters have launched a digital magazine.
People of Rock and Roll sees the band encourage their fans to add their photos and share their stories and memories of the band.
The website allows you to filter by band members or location and search for the names of those who have shared their stories, while adding your own.
The band explain on the zine's homepage: "Welcome to The People of Rock and Roll!
"Share in the memories of Foo Fighters fans from all over the world. Hit the heart to like your favourites and create your very own rock and roll zine."
Check out the digital zine here
Meanwhile, frontman Dave Grohl has been keeping himself busy by being locked in a fierce rock battle with 10-year-old British talent Nandi Bushell.
The impressive young multi-instrumentalist challenged Grohl to a drum off earlier this year, and things have been getting bigger and bigger ever since.
The latest stunt saw Nandi write and perform an original song for the Learn To Fly rocker entitled Rock and Grohl.
Watch her in action below:
View this post on Instagram
Your EPIC song will definitely be hard to beat, but I think I know just what to do... Listen to her song at link in bio. RG @nandi_bushell: Mr Grohl. The song you wrote for me was truly, truly EPIC! You really are LEGENDARY! I wrote a song for you to say THANK YOU! I made up and played all the instrument parts myself, just like you! It’s called ‘ROCK and GROHL, The EPIC Battle’! I hope you love my song, as much as I love your song for me! Whoever wins this round, it’s been an HONOUR to battle you. The Rock Gods of old are happy! Thank you @davestruestories and @foofighters I had the most incredible time recording my song in a REAL studio!!! I was invited to @metropolisstudios by Jamie from @roland.artists. I got to work with 2 awesome producers Josh Wilkinson @jlowho and Joe Rubel @joerubel who taught me how to record instruments and make my song sound EPIC. Being in the studio was one of the best experiences of my life. I loved it! I would like to thank Prash 'Engine-Earz' Mistry @engine_earz for mastering my song. Shout out to my Daddy @johnobushell for always jamming with me, and for making this sweet music videos with me. Also a big thank you to @tjbarnes for helping my Daddy organise everything and hooking us up with @weareplatoon so I can stream my song. That is so cool! I could not have made my song sound so AMAZING without lots of AWESOME people helping me. THANK YOU 🙏🏽 You can download or stream my song from midnight Thursday the 1st is October!!! How amazing is that! LETS GET ROCK BACK TO THE TOP! #epicbattle #davegrohl #teamnandi #teamgrohl #love #respect #rock #rockandgrohl #rockandroll #power #unity #standup #standupbecounted #beats #blackgirlmagic #superhero #drummer #foofighters Thank you for supporting me #roland #zildjian #ludwig #fender #vicfirth @roland_us @roland_uk @fender @zildjiancompany @ludwigdrumshq @vicfirth
Grohl captioned his repost of her video: "Your EPIC song will definitely be hard to beat, but I think I know just what to do... "
READ MORE: Royal Blood react to Nandi Bushell's epic drum cover
Her masterpiece came as a response to Grohl's own personalised song, which saw him accompanied by his daughters Violet, Harper and Ophelia, who he affectionately referred to as The Grohlettes.
The rocker captioned the vid: "Every superhero needs a theme song. Here’s one for you! Mad props to The Grohlettes for the background vocals."
READ MORE: Nandi Bushell's greatest drumming covers