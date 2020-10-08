Foo Fighters launch People of Rock and Roll digital zine

Dave Grohl and co have launched a digital zine for their fans. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording AcademyGetty

Dave Grohl and co have invited fans to share their photos and memories of the band on the new platform.

Foo Fighters have launched a digital magazine.

People of Rock and Roll sees the band encourage their fans to add their photos and share their stories and memories of the band.

The website allows you to filter by band members or location and search for the names of those who have shared their stories, while adding your own.

The band explain on the zine's homepage: "Welcome to The People of Rock and Roll!

"Share in the memories of Foo Fighters fans from all over the world. Hit the heart to like your favourites and create your very own rock and roll zine."

Meanwhile, frontman Dave Grohl has been keeping himself busy by being locked in a fierce rock battle with 10-year-old British talent Nandi Bushell.

The impressive young multi-instrumentalist challenged Grohl to a drum off earlier this year, and things have been getting bigger and bigger ever since.

The latest stunt saw Nandi write and perform an original song for the Learn To Fly rocker entitled Rock and Grohl.

Watch her in action below:

Grohl captioned his repost of her video: "Your EPIC song will definitely be hard to beat, but I think I know just what to do... "

Her masterpiece came as a response to Grohl's own personalised song, which saw him accompanied by his daughters Violet, Harper and Ophelia, who he affectionately referred to as The Grohlettes.

The rocker captioned the vid: "Every superhero needs a theme song. Here’s one for you! Mad props to The Grohlettes for the background vocals."

