Josh Freese talks Foo Fighters departure and says Ilan Rubin will be "perfect for the gig"

Josh Freese, Dave Grohl and Ilan Rubin, the reported new Foo Fighters drummer. Picture: Dudelson/Getty Images, Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images for Coachella, Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The veteran drummer has talked about his departure from the band in a new interview.

Josh Freese has spoken out about being let go from Foo Fighters and admitted he didn't relate much to their music.

The veteran drummer - who has worked with everyone from Devo to Guns N' Roses spoke about his unexpected departure from the band, telling the New York Times: "Looking back, it was probably more an issue with their management".

Freese was announced as Foo Fighters' new drummer after the tragic death of their beloved sticksman Taylor Hawkins in 2022 and he talked about the extra burden he carried following in his shoes.

“I’m coming in as Dave Grohl’s drummer, and the guy that’s supposed to save the day after the beloved Taylor Hawkins died,” he said, adding that he felt “like I had to be firing on all cylinders all the time.”

Asked about his feelings about the band now, he said: "It wasn't music that I really resonated with."

It has been reported that Foos will now be backed up by Nine Inch Nails drummer Ilan Rubin, though Foo Fighters are yet to officially confirm the news.

In a strange twist of fate, it appears Freese is now set to swap places with Rubin him to drum for the alt-rockers, who he has previously worked with from 2005 -2008.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Freese said of the strange swap. “But Ilan’s a phenomenal drummer, a phenomenal musician.

"He’ll be perfect for the gig.”

Freese wasn't initially as magnanimous when hearing the news he was being let go from the band, telling fans that he was cut with little warning and for "no reason".

Taking to Instagram, he shared a post, which read: "The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they've decided 'to go in a different direction with their drummer.'""

"No reason was given," he went on. "Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band. In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I've never been let go from a band, so while I'm not angry-just a bit shocked and disappointed. But as most of you know I've always worked freelance and bounced between bands so, I'm fine."

