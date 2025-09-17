Foo Fighters share message & introduce drummer in new spoof AI video: "Stay tuned... There's more to come".

An AI version of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl in video message to fans. Picture: YouTube/Foo Fighters

By Jenny Mensah

The band have formally introduced their new drummer, Ilan Rubin, while telling their fans to stay tuned for more announcements.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Foo Fighters have shared a new message about their return in a spoof AI video.

The uncanny tongue-in-cheek clip, which sees a very strange looking Dave Grohl in the studio addressing the camera, begins: "Hey, everyone. It’s been a while but I’m happy to announce that Foo Fighters are coming back to bring you that 100 per cent real, raw, human element of rock and roll."

See their full video below:

A Message from Foo Fighters

Bassist Nate Mendel goes on: “After 30 years of being a band, we’ve realised that the most important thing to us is that what you see and hear coming from our speakers is the genuine passion of the six living, breathing human beings on stage.”

Then a very dodgy-looking Pat Smear appears, complete with three legs, to how important it is for their fans to know their "music is true".

AI Chris Shiflett adds: "So make no mistake, we've been preparing something special for you".

"Rehearsing tirelessly to bring us your best from the heart," says a six-fingered AI Rami Jaffee on the keys.

“And wait ’till you meet our new drummer,” adds Grohl, before Ilan Rubin appears pummeling a mega drum kit with 10 arms.

Ilan Rubin in Foo Fighters' AI spoof video. Picture: YouTube/Foo Fighters

The video ends with the words: "Stay tuned… there’s more to come!!!”

Foo Fighters recently made a return to the stage, playing their first live shows in over a year.

Their surprise gigs - which took place at Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, California on Saturday 13th September and The Observatory in Santa Ana, California on Monday 15th September - also marked the first since Ilan Rubin took over duties from Josh Freese.

The band shared a series of images from the intimate shows, courtesy of Alexis Grossman & Andi K Taylor, telling fans on their mailing list: "THANK YOU!!!WHERE WILL WE SEE YOU NEXT???"

Foo Fighters play their first shows in over a year with new drummer Ilan Rubin. Picture: Alexis Grossman & Andi K Taylor

Rubin also broke his silence after the dates, thanking fans for their "positivity and support".

Taking to Instagram, while sharing an image of himself on the stage the sticksman began: "Last night with @foofighters could not have been a better time.

"After keeping my head down for a couple wild months and throwing myself into the material, that first show was such an incredible release of energy. I’ve been taken aback by all the positivity and support, and I just wanted to say thanks! Excited for all the volume and sweat that lies ahead."

See his post below:

Foo Fighters also shared the moment they returned to the stage and frontman Dave Grohl addressed the crowd, shouting: "Oh my f**king god! It's been a while. It's f**king been a while, huh? It's been a while," before launching into their All My Life anthem.

They captioned the post: "DO YOU LOVE ROCK AND ROLL??? BECAUSE WE LOVE ROCK AND ROLL!!!"

Read more:

Meanwhile Josh Freese, who was let go from the band without warning and for "no reason", looked back over his time with the band and explained why the believed Rubin would be a better fit.

"Looking back, it was probably more an issue with their management," he told the New York Times.

Freese was enlisted as Foo Fighters' first drummer after the tragic death of their beloved sticksman Taylor Hawkins in 2022 and he talked about the extra burden he carried having to fill his shoes.

“I’m coming in as Dave Grohl’s drummer, and the guy that’s supposed to save the day after the beloved Taylor Hawkins died,” he said, adding that he felt “like I had to be firing on all cylinders all the time.”

Asked about his feelings about the band now, he said: "It wasn't music that I really resonated with."

In a strange twist, Freese - who played with Nine Inch Nails from 2005 - 2008 - has now swapped places with Rubin, who drummed with the industrial rockers until recently, but he believes the switch will be great because Rubin is "perfect for the gig" with Foo Fighters.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Freese said of the strange swap. “But Ilan’s a phenomenal drummer, a phenomenal musician.

"He’ll be perfect for the gig.”

Dave Grohl remembers Nirvana's Nevermind, 30 years on

Read more: