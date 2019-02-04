Foo Fighters joined by Queen’s Roger Taylor for Super Bowl gig

Dave Grohl and co were also joined by Tom Morello and Perry Farrell for the huge “Super Saturday Night” pre-match show.

Foo Fighters played a special “Pre-Super Bowl” show on Saturday night (2 February). You can watch them play Best Of You at Atlantic Station in Atlanta Georgia here.

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs onstage at DIRECTV Super Saturday Night 2019 at Atlantic Station on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for DIRECTV

The gig, which was opened by Run The Jewels, was a special event in advance of Super Bowl LIII, which took place last night in the city (3 February).

Along the way, the Foos were joined by a number of stars, most notably Queen’s Roger Taylor, who joined them on a rendition of the classic track Under Pressure.

You can watch the whole performance via the Foos' Twitter account here:

THAT WAS A PARTY!!!!🤘#SuperSaturdayNight

You can still watch here if ya missed it the first time!👇

https://t.co/AsN4Btdu1S — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) February 3, 2019

Roger Taylor performs onstage at DIRECTV Super Saturday Night 2019 at Atlantic Station on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for DIRECTV

The “DirecTV Super Saturday Night” show saw Rage Against The Machine star Tom Morello join the band for a cover of Black Sabbath’s War Pigs, alongside local hero Zac Brown. The ensemble were then joined by Perry Farrell for a cover of Jane’s Addiction’s Mountain Song.

Foo Fighters Super Saturday Night setlist - 2 February 2019

All My Life

Learn to Fly

The Pretender

The Sky Is a Neighbourhood

Times Like These

Sunday Rain

My Hero

These Days

Walk

La Dee Da (with Dave Koz)

Guitar Solo / Another One Bites the Dust / Imagine / Jump / Blitzkrieg Bop / Day-Oh

Under Pressure (cover of Queen and David Bowie) (with Roger Taylor)

Monkey Wrench

Run

War Pigs (cover of Black Sabbath) (with Zac Brown and Tom Morello)

Mountain Song (cover of Jane’s Addiction) (with Perry Farrell, Zac Brown and Tom Morello)

Best of You

Everlong

This year’s Super Bowl halftime show was headlined by Maroon 5, with rappers Big Boi and Travis Scott as special guests.