Foo Fighters joined by Queen’s Roger Taylor for Super Bowl gig
4 February 2019, 10:37 | Updated: 4 February 2019, 12:19
Dave Grohl and co were also joined by Tom Morello and Perry Farrell for the huge “Super Saturday Night” pre-match show.
Foo Fighters played a special “Pre-Super Bowl” show on Saturday night (2 February). You can watch them play Best Of You at Atlantic Station in Atlanta Georgia here.
The gig, which was opened by Run The Jewels, was a special event in advance of Super Bowl LIII, which took place last night in the city (3 February).
Along the way, the Foos were joined by a number of stars, most notably Queen’s Roger Taylor, who joined them on a rendition of the classic track Under Pressure.
You can watch the whole performance via the Foos' Twitter account here:
THAT WAS A PARTY!!!!🤘#SuperSaturdayNight— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) February 3, 2019
You can still watch here if ya missed it the first time!👇
https://t.co/AsN4Btdu1S
The “DirecTV Super Saturday Night” show saw Rage Against The Machine star Tom Morello join the band for a cover of Black Sabbath’s War Pigs, alongside local hero Zac Brown. The ensemble were then joined by Perry Farrell for a cover of Jane’s Addiction’s Mountain Song.
Foo Fighters Super Saturday Night setlist - 2 February 2019
All My Life
Learn to Fly
The Pretender
The Sky Is a Neighbourhood
Times Like These
Sunday Rain
My Hero
These Days
Walk
La Dee Da (with Dave Koz)
Guitar Solo / Another One Bites the Dust / Imagine / Jump / Blitzkrieg Bop / Day-Oh
Under Pressure (cover of Queen and David Bowie) (with Roger Taylor)
Monkey Wrench
Run
War Pigs (cover of Black Sabbath) (with Zac Brown and Tom Morello)
Mountain Song (cover of Jane’s Addiction) (with Perry Farrell, Zac Brown and Tom Morello)
Best of You
Everlong
This year’s Super Bowl halftime show was headlined by Maroon 5, with rappers Big Boi and Travis Scott as special guests.