When Foo Fighters dedicated Everlong to a late fan at Glastonbury

Dave Grohl performing with Foo Fighters at Glastonbury 2017. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

How Dave Grohl took time during their headline set to remember a fan. Plus, see the whole Foo Fighters setlist from Glastonbury 2017.

Foo Fighters' headline set at Glastonbury was a triumphant moment. The US band were due to top the bill on the Pyramid Stage in 2015 but Dave Grohl fell of stage during a show in Sweden a few weeks earlier, so Florence + The Machine had to step in as a substitute.

When Grohl and co finally took to the stage two years later to deliver a hyperactive 20-song set, fans were delighted... but there was also a poignant moment.

Foo Fighters Glastonbury 2017 setlist

Times Like These

All My Life

Learn To Fly

Something From Nothing

The Pretender

Cat Scratch Fever/Another One Bites The Dust/God Save The Queen

Cold Day In The Sun

Congregation

Walk

These Days

My Hero

Wheels

Run

This Is A Call

Arlandria

Best Of You

Skin And Bones

Under Pressure

Everlong

Dave Grohl and Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters perform at Glastonbury Festival 2017. Picture: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

The final song of the night at Glastonbury was, as standard for a Foos show, Everlong, taken from their second album The Colour And The Shape. Grohl dedicated the track to "Laura... who couldn't be here tonight."

Laura was Laura Plane, who sadly lost her long battle with cancer in May that year. Her widower Jon Plane contacted Dave Grohl through Twitter to ask if the band could perform the track in her memory at this year's festival.

Jon and Laura chose the track as their first dance at their wedding and were due to watch Foo Fighters to celebrate their 10-year anniversary, but had to cancel as she was too ill.

Jon's request was picked up on social media and was retweeted more than 12 million times, leading to the frontman penning a handwritten note to Jon, which he shared via a photo uploaded to Twitter.

The star wrote: "Jon - Dave here. Heard about Laura. Sending you much love and hope and light. Will be thinking of you at Glasto. Take care mate."

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl sends touching message to husband of Laura Plane https://t.co/rpDiRzxdH9 #foofighters pic.twitter.com/jb5rRQXLwD — Foo Fighters News (@foofightersnews) June 14, 2017

Speaking to The Plymouth Evening Herald newspaper after the festival, Jon said: "I can picture Laura's little face smiling about it. It is incredible. I am over the moon.

"Laura must have engineered this somehow as I was having a really bad week after her funeral when it hit me like a wave. I was a mess all of Sunday and Monday and then I saw Dave's message on Tuesday. I was blown away.

"The power of social media is crazy but incredible."

What!!!!!!!!!!! Incredible. I'm crying. Smiling. Laughing. She will be dancing on those clouds so fucking hard. @foofighters Just Legends xx https://t.co/Adla21P966 — Jon Plane (@BigJP78) June 25, 2017

After Laura was diagnosed with cancer, she raised more than £70,000 for CoppaFeel - a charity dedicated to breast cancer awareness. Sadly, she lost her eight year battle in May 2017.