Dave Grohl says Foo Fighters finished a record of songs "the other day"

The Foos frontman dropped the news towards the end of their set in Tasmania last week.

Dave Grohl has revealed that Foo Fighters have finished their new album.

The Learn To Fly rockers played the first date on the Australian leg of their Take Cover stadium tour, playing the UTAS Stadium in Launceston, Tasmania on 24th January, when their frontman dropped the news of their next release.

Addressing the crowd during their encore, where they played Exhausted from the band's 1995 self-titled debut, Grohl revealed: “We’ll be back here sooner than you think,” adding: “I know when we’re coming back! It is before my next birthday, just so you know.”

The rocker, who was born on 14th January, added: "And we might have a whole new record of f•••ing songs that we just finished the other day. I dunno!"

The Foo Fighters fan account which shared the video also noted that live music organiser Frontier Touring updated their site with a page titled Foo Fighters 2026, with a sign-up form for Australia and and New Zealand residents. ⁠

The band's new release will mark their first with new drummer Ilan Rubin and will be their 12th studio album, following Foo Fighters (1995), The Colour and the Shape (1997), There Is Nothing Left To Lose (1999), One by One (2002), In Your Honor (2005), Echoes Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011), Sonic Highways (2014), Concrete and Gold (2017), Medicine at Midnight (2021) and But Here We Are (2023).

Meanwhile, Foos guitarist Pat Smear was forced to miss the band's first shows of the year after breaking his foot in a "freak gardening accident".

The My Hero rockers took to social media to share the news with a gossip magazine-style front page mock-up, which sees the band's longtime rhythm guitarist giving the middle finger while being loaded onto a stretcher.

It came alongside the caption, which read: "BREAKING NEWS!

"In the classic tradition of rockstars having bizarre gardening accidents, Pat Smear has apparently rung in the new year by smashing the s***out of his left foot."

They added: "This means he’ll unfortunately be missing a few shows while the multiple broken bones in his foot heal. We’ll miss our beloved Pat as much as you will, but we want him fully healed and back on his feet as soon as possible.

"Beck and St. Vincent guitar wizard Jason Falkner will be filling in for Pat while he’s on the mend."

Foo Fighters show video of Pat Smear after breaking leg

