Watch Foo Fighters face a zombie apocalypse in their blood-splattered Spit Shine video

Foo Fighters in their Spit Shine video. Picture: YouTube/Foo Fighters

By Jenny Mensah

Dave Grohl and co have shared another take from their new album Your Favourite Toy, which was released last week.

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Foo Fighters have released a new single and its gory accompanying video.

Spit Shine is the latest cut to come from the band's 12th studio album, Your Favorite Toy, which was released last Friday (24th April).

Watch the Dave Grohl-directed official video for the track, which sees the band play amid a bloody zombie apocalypse.

Foo Fighters - Spit Shine (Official Video)

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The video comes after the Learn To Fly rockers played the first of their two intimate surprise shows this week.

Following their string of last-minute dates in California earlier this year and their trio of tiny gigs in Dublin, London and Manchester, Dave Grohl and co announced two dates, playing the first at the Irving Plaza in New York City on Thursday (30th April).

This Saturday (2nd May) will see the band play another intimate $30 show at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey.

Last week saw the Foos crash their own album launch party in the UK.

The stunt saw Dave, Pat Smear and co show up at Queens London on Thursday (23rd April) to celebrate the release of their Your Favorite Toy album the next day.

Fans were caught belting out some of the band's biggest hits when the frontman took to the stage to tell them they'd be listening on while they continued the high-pressure karaoke sesh.

Watch Grohl's speech and the moment a fan gave an impressive rendition of Foos' Monkey Wrench anthem:

Foo Fighters crash Your Favorite Toy album launch party

Foo Fighters' brand new album Your Favorite Toy is out and available to stream now.

Listen to the record, which includes Asking For A Friend, the album's title track, Caught In The Echo and Of All People below:

Your Favorite Toy follows Foo Fighters (1995), The Colour and the Shape (1997), There Is Nothing Left To Lose (1999), One by One (2002), In Your Honor (2005), Echoes Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011), Sonic Highways (2014), Concrete and Gold (2017), Medicine at Midnight (2021) and But Here We Are (2023).

Foo Fighters have broken down their new album, You Favourite Toy, track by track with John Kennedy this week.

Watch the full interview on our YouTube tomorrow and Listen to Foo Fighters on X-posure with John Kennedy Radio X on Global Player on Friday 1st May from 11pm.

Foo Fighters' Track By Track on X-Posure with John Kennedy. Picture: Radio X

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