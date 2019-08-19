Dave Grohl: "I wasn’t going to pick up where Nirvana left off"

Foo FIghters at Glasgow Summer Sessions 2019. Picture: Ryan Johnston/Press

Dave Grohl "didn't expect" Foo Fighters to "pick up where Nirvana left off".

The star admitted he didn’t want to join another band as drummer after the death of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain - who took his own life in 1994, aged just 27.

Grohl says he didn't want to be reminded of the grunge band and also didn't see himself as a frontman himself.

He told The Guardian: "I never imagined I would be the singer of a band. After Nirvana ended, I didn't wanna play music.”

Nirvana in 1991: Dave Grohl, Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic. Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty Images

He went on: “I sure as f*** didn't wanna go be someone's drummer.

"I knew that it would remind me of Nirvana. I'm very proud. Nirvana changed my life for ever but there were times when I wanted to escape it."

But the musician added: ”I didn't imagine I was gonna pick up where Nirvana left off. I didn't imagine myself to be Freddie Mercury."

"I made 100 cassettes and handed them to friends. I called it Foo Fighters because I didn't want people to think I was trying to be Tom Petty."

The comments came as Foo Fighters enjoyed a busy weekend in the UK. On Friday night, Grohl made a surprise appearance at Club NME in London, playing a short set with none other than Rick Astley on drums.

On Saturday night (17 August), the Foos headlined Glasgow Summer Sessions at the city’s Bellahouston Park, and Grohl was filmed by local band The Van T’s enjoying a swig of Buckfast, the infamous tonic wine that’s very popular in the area.

In the video shot by guitarist and singer Chloe Van Thompson, Big Dave says: “I wasn’t going to say anything but I wasn’t going to leave the city without at least one bottle of this. It’s my favourite drink!”

Grohl also recalled being kissed by Kurt when he played him the song Alone + Easy Target, which he wrote in 1992 after Nirvana's Nevermind tour.

He remembered that Kurt was having a bubble bath as he listened to Dave’s tape.

"I went back in and he kissed me! That might have been the only time I ever felt validated by the band."

