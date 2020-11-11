Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl has a new cat that he walks it on a leash

The Foo Fighters rocker revealed to Radio X that his family have a new Bengal cat, but he has to keep it on a leash when it goes outside.

Dave Grohl has a new addiction to the family in the form of a cat.

The Foo Fighters frontman caught up with Radio X's George Godfrey for an interview where they discussed everything from the band's Medicine at Midnight album to his home life in lockdown.

Asked how he's feeling, the Learn To Fly rocker replied: "It’s good today. I woke up early, got up before the sun, made a little coffee, walked my cat…"

When questioned on the activity, Grohl - who lives shares three children Violet,14, Harper, 11, and Ophelia, six, with wife Jordyn Blum - explained: "I walked a cat! We got a new cat but where I live you can’t really have cats roaming around because I’m sort of up in the hills and there’s coyotes everywhere.

"So I walk this cat on a leash. And I’ve never walked a cat. Cats don’t like leashes. It’s a Bengal cat, so it’s basically a wild cat and it hates the leash and I hate walking it! So I don’t know what to do!"

Grohl also talked about how he first "freaked" out when things shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, but realised the band had to find a new way to communicate with their fans.

Asked how he coped, the rocker revealed: "Well you know, when everything shut down here in March I was nervous because I'm a creatively restless person and I'm just so used to working with the band. Like every day for the past two decades, there's not a day that goes by where I'm not doing something that's band related... So when it all stopped it really kind of freaked me out."

He added: "It's one of the reasons why we wanted to put this album out. It's like we can't go on tour right now. We can't play those big festivals or stadiums right now, but the way we bring joy is by giving our music to the people and letting them bounce around on Saturday night in the kitchen with a bottle of wine. If that's what it's gotta be, then that's what it's gotta be and that's what we're supposed to do".

This month saw the band reveal the details of their 10th studio album Medicine at Midnight, which will be released on 5 February 2021.

From it comes lead single, Shame Shame, which they debuted live on Saturday Night Live last week.

Talking about the album's lead single and our Radio X Record of The Week, which he believes is "unlike anything (they've) ever done" Grohl revealed how it's connected to a strange dream that's plagued him since he was a teenager.

"The video for this song was inspired by a dream I had when I was 14 years old. So a dream I had when I was 14 or 15 I was standing at this hill and there was a coffin on fire at the top of this hill next to this dead tree, so I go running up to the coffin and I'm trying to open it to save whoever is in it and I'm like burning my hands and whatever.

"But I had lived through this dream my entire life and finally when I wrote the song, I thought 'Oh my god I think I've finally wrote a song about this dream that I had when I was 14."

On the track, he added: "This is the best way to introduce people to the next 25 years of our band".

See the tracklist for Foo Fighters' Medicine At Midnight here:

1. Making a Fire

2. Shame Shame

3. Cloudspotter

4. Waiting on a War

5. Medicine at Midnight

6. No Son of Mine

7. Holding Poison

8. Chasing Birds

9. Love Dies Young