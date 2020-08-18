WATCH: Dave Grohl surprises fan during Grohlathon livestream

18 August 2020, 15:10 | Updated: 18 August 2020, 15:13

Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters peforms in 2012
Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters peforms in 2012. Picture: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Foo Fighters rocker appeared on the Instagram livestream after a musician and fan appealed for him to take part in his Grohlathon.

Dave Grohl answered a fan's prayers by jamming with him on Instagram.

Pat Finnerty from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is a big fan of the Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer, and has kept himself busy in lockdown by sharing a series of Instagram Live sessions which saw him record all the parts of one song.

The musician - who has been entertaining music lovers with four about five months - decided to get more ambitious on Saturday (15 August) when he tried to entice Dave Grohl to join him as he recorded the parts to Dire Straits' Money For Nothing, in a project he dubbed Grolathon.

Lucky for Finnerty, after nine hours of his musical feat, Grohl finally appeared on the livestream, right in the middle of a dinner party with his friends.

Watch Grohl and Finnerty interact for the first time below:

View this post on Instagram

WE GOT GROHL teaser. Full vid to follow

A post shared by Pat Finnerty (@the_pat_finnerty_show) on

In the video Grohl declares: "What the f*** are you guys doing?!" before the two chat about Pat Finnerty's strange project.

They then go on to jam and even talk about the song's controversial lyrics, whie Grohl tells a random story about the Kaiser Chiefs and how they used to walk onto the Dire Straights song.

View this post on Instagram

We got Grohl. Thanks Grohl.

A post shared by Pat Finnerty (@the_pat_finnerty_show) on

The bold and confident musician also conducted a mini interview with he Foos rocker and asked him if it was "good to be Grohl", to which he replied. "Yeah. It's the f***ing best".

When the Philly musician questioned if it doesn't ever get annoying, Grohl responded: "No. It's always awesome".

Watch more of their amazing interaction here:

READ MORE: Which Foo Fighters song is about Kurt Cobain?

