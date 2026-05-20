Dave Grohl reveals which Foo Fighters song he thinks has the most cringe lyrics

Dave Grohl performs at Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in 2025. Picture: Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella

By Jenny Mensah

The Foo Fighters frontman made the confession during the band's recent Hot Ones Versus challenge.

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Dave Grohl has revealed the Foo Fighters song he thinks has the cringiest lyric... and it's a classic from their 2005 In Your Honor album.

The Learn To Fly rockers took part in an episode of First We Feast's Hot Ones Versus where they were challenged to answer a series of questions or eat a death wing.

When Grohl was asked to name the cringiest lyric he'd ever written, he joked: "Take your pick," before admitting: "I swear there's so many that I hate."

He added: "I was thinking about this song today in the shower. That song DOA ‘It’s a shame we have to die my dear/No one’s getting out of here alive/‘ I just thought that’s so f***ing stupid, why did I just..."

Watch the moment from 6:45 below:

Foo Fighters | Hot Ones Versus

However the frontman seemed to shift the blame on his fellow rockers' impatience rather than his poor writing skills.

“I feel like that’s one of those ones I wrote ‘cause you guys were like (taps on table) ‘Dave just sing something, anything!’”

When guitarist Chris Shiflett asked: So it was our fault?" Grohl joked: "Yes it was your fault. You guys have driven me to some of the worst writing I've done in my life!"

The hilarious challenge also saw new drummer Ilan Rubin asked what was the most annoying part of being the only Millennial in a Gen X band and bassist Nate Mendel quizzed on which band he'd "never want to tour with again" out of Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Rolling Stones and Weezer.

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Last month, Grohl, Shiflett, Mendel and Pat Smear sat down with Radio's X John Kennedy for a special X-posure track-by-track, where they discussed their Your Favorite Toy album and whether their process of making music has changed. In the interview, the band also revealed that the album was actually meant to be titled For Good, but Grohl was forced to pivot after the release of the Wicked sequel of the same name, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Watch our full interview with the band here:

Foo Fighters - Your Favorite Toy | X-Posure Album Playback

Your Favorite Toy follows Foo Fighters (1995), The Colour and the Shape (1997), There Is Nothing Left To Lose (1999), One by One (2002), In Your Honor (2005), Echoes Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011), Sonic Highways (2014), Concrete and Gold (2017), Medicine at Midnight (2021) and But Here We Are (2023).

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