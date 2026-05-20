Dave Grohl reveals which Foo Fighters song he thinks has the most cringe lyrics
20 May 2026, 11:41 | Updated: 20 May 2026, 12:03
The Foo Fighters frontman made the confession during the band's recent Hot Ones Versus challenge.
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Dave Grohl has revealed the Foo Fighters song he thinks has the cringiest lyric... and it's a classic from their 2005 In Your Honor album.
The Learn To Fly rockers took part in an episode of First We Feast's Hot Ones Versus where they were challenged to answer a series of questions or eat a death wing.
When Grohl was asked to name the cringiest lyric he'd ever written, he joked: "Take your pick," before admitting: "I swear there's so many that I hate."
He added: "I was thinking about this song today in the shower. That song DOA ‘It’s a shame we have to die my dear/No one’s getting out of here alive/‘ I just thought that’s so f***ing stupid, why did I just..."
Watch the moment from 6:45 below:
Foo Fighters | Hot Ones Versus
However the frontman seemed to shift the blame on his fellow rockers' impatience rather than his poor writing skills.
“I feel like that’s one of those ones I wrote ‘cause you guys were like (taps on table) ‘Dave just sing something, anything!’”
When guitarist Chris Shiflett asked: So it was our fault?" Grohl joked: "Yes it was your fault. You guys have driven me to some of the worst writing I've done in my life!"
The hilarious challenge also saw new drummer Ilan Rubin asked what was the most annoying part of being the only Millennial in a Gen X band and bassist Nate Mendel quizzed on which band he'd "never want to tour with again" out of Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Rolling Stones and Weezer.
Read more:
- Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters break down Your Favorite Toy track by track
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Foo Fighters - Your Favorite Toy | X-Posure Album Playback
Your Favorite Toy follows Foo Fighters (1995), The Colour and the Shape (1997), There Is Nothing Left To Lose (1999), One by One (2002), In Your Honor (2005), Echoes Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011), Sonic Highways (2014), Concrete and Gold (2017), Medicine at Midnight (2021) and But Here We Are (2023).
Listen to it in full here:
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