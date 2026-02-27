How Dave Grohl's favourite toy "inspired" his life as a rock star...

Chris Moyles Meets Foo Fighters

By Jenny Mensah

Foo Fighters sat down with Chris Moyles for an interview about their forthcoming album, where their frontman revealed the childhood toy he was obsessed with.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dave Grohl has revealed how his favourite toy ended up predicting his life on the road.

Foo Fighters are set to release their 12th studio album Your Favorite Toy and when quizzed about their favourite toys growing up in a sit down with Chris Moyles, the frontman revealed: "You know what? It was a toy Winnebago camper. I don't know why I had it. I don't know where I got it, but it was literally like a camper RV Winnebago. And it was my favourite thing in the world."

And I have to imagine that it maybe inspired me to live a life of travelling around in little buses for decades and decades," noted the Learn To Fly rocker.

Watch our full interview with Foo Fighters and Chris Moyles above.

Catch up with the show on Global Player.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl speaks to Chris Moyles. Picture: Stefan Broli

Some other interesting childhood toys to get a mention were Chris Shiflett's Bionic Woman doll (which embarrassed him at the time), Rami Jaffee's Planet of the Apes set, Nate Mendell's Stretch Armstrong and Ilan Rubin's original Nintendo games console.

Watch the full clip here:

In the interview, Grohl so praised his daughter Violet and revealed he "absolutely nothing to do" with her "amazing" debut album.

Quizzed about his daughter's record, the Grohl said: "Violet, my daughter, she's 19. She's about to turn 20. She made this album with a producer named Justin Raisin, and she did it on her own. Like, she met the producer, and they would go to the studio every day and make songs, and she would send me songs when she was finished. But I had absolutely nothing to do with this record at all."

Read more:

The frontman also revealed that he had no part in Violet signing a deal with Republic Records, either, and only found out she'd secured a contract when she came over one night for dinner.

"And I had no idea," he said of his eldest daughter's achievement. "I knew that she was looking to sign a record deal and then she's like, 'Hey, dad, can I come over for dinner tonight?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, sure. What do you want me to make?'

"And she'd come over and tell me, like, 'I signed my record deal today.' I was like, 'Oh, my God.'"

"So, I'm totally, like, uninvolved. And [..] I'm like the dad that wants to be there and know everything and she's just totally doing her own thing. It's amazing."

Foo Fighters' Ilan Rubin, Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Rami Jaffee and Chris Shiflett with Radio X's Chris Moyles. Picture: Stefano Broli

When it came to the making of Foos' 12th studio album Your Favorite Toy, which is released on 24th April, the band described the shift between Grohl sending out snippets of ideas to them deciding to start recording.

"Usually Dave will just send out a text like, hey, I've been working on some songs," revealed lead guitarist Chris Shiflett. "Not like we're going to record or it's going to be this or happen at this time. Just like, started working on some songs and just kind of send them out, you know, just little snippets. You can kind of tell something's brewing."

The new album marks new drummer Ilan Rubin's first with the band and the percussionist revealed how rapid the process was for him personally. "I found out on a Monday and we were pretty much done by Thursday," he revealed.

Listen to the album's title track Your Favorite Toy track below:

Foo Fighters - Your Favorite Toy (Lyric Video)

Your Favorite Toy follows Foo Fighters (1995), The Colour and the Shape (1997), There Is Nothing Left To Lose (1999), One by One (2002), In Your Honor (2005), Echoes Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011), Sonic Highways (2014), Concrete and Gold (2017), Medicine at Midnight (2021) and But Here We Are (2023).

See the artwork and and tracklist for the album below:

Foo Fighters - Your Favorite Toy album artwork. Picture: Press

See the Your Favorite Toy tracklisting below:

Caught In The Echo

Of All People

Window

Your Favorite Toy

If You Only Knew

Spit Shine

Unconditional

Child Actor

Amen

Caveman

Asking For A Friend

Foo Fighters' Your Favorite Toy is available to pre-order here.

Last week saw the band announce as trio of surprise intimate dates, which kicked-off at The Academy Dublin on Monday (22nd February) and continued with a show at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire.

Tonight (27th February) will see the Foos complete their run at Manchester's O2 Ritz.

Read more: