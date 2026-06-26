Dave Grohl reveals favourite post-gig tradition with daughter Ophelia

Dave Grohl on Foo Fighters' huge Liverpool shows | The Chris Moyles Show | Radio X

By Jenny Mensah

The Foo Fighters rocker told Chris Moyles about his backstage habits and his favourite way to end a live show.

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Dave Grohl has revealed that walking "arm in arm" with his daughter Ophelia is his favourite way to end a set.

The Foo Fighters frontman caught up with The Chris Moyles Show ahead of the band's Liverpool dates, where they discussed his routines before and after a performance.

Quizzed about his traditions before a show, the Learn To Fly rocker revealed: "There's a wardrobe room, and we have these cases where it's just hanger after hanger of black shirt, black shirt, black shirt, black pants, black pants, black pants. And so you can kind of go hide in there if you need a little peace and quiet."

He went on: "But about an hour before the show, everyone starts, you know, like, having a cocktail. And for me, the most important thing is that when it's time to play, everybody's in a great mood, and we're all laughing hysterically, and we walk out on stage like a bunch of friends. So, that's really the most important thing. The specific ingredients? They vary."

When it came to what he does after a gig, Grohl revealed: "One of my favourite things lately has been I walk off, as I'm walking off stage, [my daughter Ophelia] Fifi, will be standing there waiting – Fifi is 11 – and we go arm-in-arm, Fifs gives me a towel, we walk back to the dressing room, and Fifs goes and grabs a Guinness and hands it to me and says, ‘I'm proud of you.’

"That’s the best! And I sit there soaking wet in heaven. Just, ‘This is great!’”

Dave Grohl spoke to Radio X about his traditions on and off-stage. Picture: Radio X

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Foo Fighters kicked off the first of two scintillating nights at Anfield Stadium on Thursday (25th June) as part of the UK leg of their 2026 Take Cover tour, treating fans to an epic career-spanning set of 27 tracks, including hots from across their career and gems from their most recent album Your Favorite Toy.

See what they played on their setlist below, which ended with England football song Three Lions and much-loved Liverpool anthem You'll Never Walk Alone being played out to the crowds as they left the stadium.

The band - who is completed by Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, Pat Smear and new drummer Ilan Rubin - will return to the home of Liverpool F.C. for a second helping on Saturday 27th June.

Foo Fighters - My Hero at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium

Foo Fighters' setlist at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium on 25th June 2026:

All My Life The Pretender Times Like These Of All People Stacked Actors My Hero Learn to Fly These Days Walk This Is a Call No Son of Mine (with Motörhead “Ace of Spades" snippet)

B-Stage

12. Wheels (Acoustic)

13. Marigold (Late! song)

14. For All the Cows

15. Big Me

16. Under You (Dave solo acoustic)

17. La Dee Da

18. Caught in the Echo

19. Invincible / Seven / One Headlight / Manimal / Tap Dancing in a Minefield (with band introductions)

20. Monkey Wrench (with drum solo)

21. Breakout

22. Aurora (Dedicated to Taylor Hawkins)

23. Rope (with Harper Grohl’s boyfriend ‘Max’ on drums & Ilan on guitar, followed by “Happy Birthday” to Max)

24. Best of You

Encore:

25. The Teacher (Dedicated to Virginia Grohl)

26. Exhausted

27. Everlong

Foo Fighters - Your Favorite Toy | X-Posure Album Playback

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