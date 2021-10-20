Dave Grohl: Watching Nandi Bushell drum is "the true meaning of rock'n'roll"

The Foo Fighters frontman has praised the British drumming sensation, who played with them on stage.

Dave Grohl has praised the young musician Nandi Bushell, saying that watching her play drums is “the true meaning of rock’n’roll”.

The pair struck up a friendship after Nandi challenged the Foo Fighters frontman to an epic drum battle and the pint-sized drumming sensation has even joined them to perform live on stage.

When asked by Rolling Stone how he felt about inspiring young women like Bushell, he said: "If you want to see the true meaning of rock’n’roll, watch Nandi play the drums."

He added: "That is as inspiring as any Beatles record, any [Led] Zeppelin record, any AC/DC record, any [Rolling] Stones record.

Dave Grohl has praised Nandi Bushell. Picture: 1. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS 2. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FF

“To watch her play the drums and see her passion and belief in this music … if that doesn’t inspire you, I don’t know what will," the Learn To Fly rocker continued.

“So, the fact that we got to share a moment with her on-stage makes all of this worthwhile. And the funniest thing is, after jamming with Nandi, Everlong went back on the charts.”

Meanwhile, the Foos are due to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this month, where they will be inducted by none other than Beatles legend Paul McCartney.

Sharing the list back in May this year, Grohl: "Holy s***! The guitar player from The Germs is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!!!"

The announcement makes the Foos frontman a two-time inductee to the Hall of Fame, after receiving the honour as part of Nirvana in 2014.

Other acts to be recognised this year include Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go Go's, Kraftwerk and Jay-Z.

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set to take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on 30 October from 8pm Eastern Time.