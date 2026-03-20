Dave Grohl "had to turn everything off" after announcing he'd fathered a child outside of his marriage

By Jenny Mensah

The Foo Fighters rocker revealed he needed to "re-evaulate" himself after his infidelity and he's had over 430 sessions of therapy.

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Dave Grohl has opened up about the aftermath of publicly admitting he'd cheated on his wife of 23 years, Jordyn Blum, and become a father to a child "outside of (his) marriage".

The Foo Fighters frontman shared a statement back in 2024, in which he announced: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.

"I love my wife and my children and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."

Now, reflecting back on the difficult time, the Learn To Fly rocker admitted he had to "turn everything off" and go to therapy and re-evaluate his life.

"I’ve been in therapy six days a week for 70 weeks,” he told The Guardian. "I did the math the other day: over 430 sessions.”

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Asked if it was the admission of his infidelity that led him to seeking so much help, Grohl admitted there were a variety of contributing factors.

"There were so many things that led me to this therapy,” he told the outlet. “I have to be perfectly honest. Writing songs and writing lyrics about these things is sometimes enough. As far as having a deeper, longer conversation about them, I still do reserve a lot of this for my own personal life, as impersonal and public as it may seem.“But I think that for many reasons, I wound up in a place that I needed to stop and sit with myself and re-evaluate myself. It’s an ongoing process.”

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The interview comes as the band have shared Caught In The Echo- their latest single to come from their forthcoming album Your Favorite Toy, which arrives on 24th April.

Watch the lyric video for the latest single below:

Foo Fighters - Caught In The Echo (Lyric Video)

The band also played a series of tiny gigs in the UK & Ireland last month and their intimate show at St. James' Church in Dublin is set to be streamed globally.

Announcing the broadcast, the band wrote: "It’s gonna get loud… last month Foos took over St. James’ Church in Dingle, IRE for @othervoiceslive with a set that includes new cuts from Your Favorite Toy.

"The special airs at 9:30pm BST / 4:30pm EST / 1:30PM PST on Monday 6 April."

Find out how to watch here.

Your Favorite Toy is the band's 12th studio album and follows Foo Fighters (1995), The Colour and the Shape (1997), There Is Nothing Left To Lose (1999), One by One (2002), In Your Honor (2005), Echoes Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011), Sonic Highways (2014), Concrete and Gold (2017), Medicine at Midnight (2021) and But Here We Are (2023).

See the artwork and and tracklist for Your Favourite Toy below:

Foo Fighters - Your Favorite Toy album artwork. Picture: Press

See the Your Favorite Toy tracklisting below:

Caught In The Echo

Of All People

Window

Your Favorite Toy

If You Only Knew

Spit Shine

Unconditional

Child Actor

Amen

Caveman

Asking For A Friend

Foo Fighters' Your Favorite Toy is available to pre-order here.

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