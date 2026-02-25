Dave Grohl had "absolutely nothing to do" with daughter Violet's record deal & "amazing" album

Chris Moyles Meets Foo Fighters

By Jenny Mensah

The rocker revealed during Foo Fighters' sit down with Chris Moyles that he played no part in his daughter's "beautiful" album and found out she'd signed a deal when she came over for dinner.

Dave Grohl says he had "absolutely nothing to do" with his daughter Violet's "amazing" debut album.

The Foo Fighters sat down for an interview with Chris Moyles to talk about everything from their forthcoming album, Your Favorite Toy to their upcoming summer shows.

Quizzed about his daughter's record, the Grohl said: "Violet, my daughter, she's 19. She's about to turn 20. She made this album with a producer named Justin Raisin, and she did it on her own. Like, she met the producer, and they would go to the studio every day and make songs, and she would send me songs when she was finished. But I had absolutely nothing to do with this record at all."

The frontman also revealed that he had no part in Violet signing a deal with Republic Records, either, and only found out she'd secured a contract when she came over one night for dinner.

"And I had no idea," he said of his eldest daughter's achievement. "I knew that she was looking to sign a record deal and then she's like, 'Hey, dad, can I come over for dinner tonight?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, sure. What do you want me to make?'

"And she'd come over and tell me, like, 'I signed my record deal today.' I was like, 'Oh, my God.'"

"So, I'm totally, like, uninvolved. And [..] I'm like the dad that wants to be there and know everything and she's just totally doing her own thing. It's amazing."

Dave Grohl speaks to Radio X with image of his daughter Violet inset. Picture: Stefan Broli/ Bella Newman

The Learn To Fly rocker went on to praise the upcoming "beautiful" and "ethereal" record Violet - whose Thum single was a former Radio X Record of the Week - has recorded and told Moyles how the speed in which she made it inspired him to create Your Favorite Toy with a similar energy.

"The record is amazing," gushed the 57-year-old musician. "She is so incredibly talented and has such great taste in music."

"You'll be pleased when you hear what's on the record because it's a wide range of everything. There's songs that remind me of, like, The Sundays or Cocteau Twins, things like that. Then there's like, super, like, hard, really heavy sort of rock stuff. Ethereal. It's beautiful."

He added: "It's an amazing record and to be honest, when she was making that record, they did it really quickly, too. It really inspired me to make this record. It really did. The way that they made the record and the energy of it, I was like, Oh, man. I've just been inspired by my daughter's debut album. It's cool."

Foo Fighters' Ilan Rubin, Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Rami Jaffee and Chris Shiflett with Radio X's Chris Moyles. Picture: Stefan Broli

When it came to the making of Foos' 12th studio album Your Favorite Toy, which is released on 24th April, the band described the shift between Grohl sending out snippets of ideas to them deciding to start recording.

"Usually Dave will just send out a text like, hey, I've been working on some songs," revealed lead guitarist Chris Shiflett. "Not like we're going to record or it's going to be this or happen at this time. Just like, started working on some songs and just kind of send them out, you know, just little snippets. You can kind of tell something's brewing."

The new album marks new drummer Ilan Rubin's first with the band and the percussionist revealed how rapid the process was for him personally. "I found out on a Monday and we were pretty much done by Thursday," he revealed.

Foo Fighters' new drummer Ilan Rubin reveals he recorded his parts for the album a week. Picture: Stefan Broli

"That's true," admitted Grohl. "It went fast, but it's a long. It's a long period of, like, messing around with song ideas and different melodies until finally you get to the point where it's like, ooh, okay, we have some good stuff. Let's do it really quickly."

Shiflett recalled: "I remember you saying something along the lines, like, let's just record something fast and not over produce it and just kind of find some tones and stick to them kind of thing..."

Before the album was created, Foo Fighters released two singles in Today's Song and Asking For A Friend last year - a novel move for the band.

"We'd never done that thing 'til last year of just putting out a song and it was the first time we ever did that," said Shiflett.

"You could just release a song," added Grohl. "You don't even need a whole album or a cassette or whatever. You don't have to like make a fully formed thing and present everyone with all of that at once. You could just do one song at a time."

Listen to the album's title track Your Favorite Toy track below:

Foo Fighters - Your Favorite Toy (Lyric Video)

Your Favorite Toy follows Foo Fighters (1995), The Colour and the Shape (1997), There Is Nothing Left To Lose (1999), One by One (2002), In Your Honor (2005), Echoes Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011), Sonic Highways (2014), Concrete and Gold (2017), Medicine at Midnight (2021) and But Here We Are (2023).

See the artwork and and tracklist for the album below:

Foo Fighters - Your Favorite Toy album artwork. Picture: Press

See the Your Favorite Toy tracklisting below:

Caught In The Echo

Of All People

Window

Your Favorite Toy

If You Only Knew

Spit Shine

Unconditional

Child Actor

Amen

Caveman

Asking For A Friend

Last week saw the band announce as trio of surprise intimate dates, which kicked-off at The Academy Dublin on Monday (22nd February).

On the night, the band treated local fans - who could only buy tickets from a box office in person - to a career-spanning set of 21 hits, which ended on their Everlong anthem.

Today (25th February) will see Foos take to London's Shepherd's Bush Empire, before the band head to Manchester's O2 Ritz on Friday (27th February).

