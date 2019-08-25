Dave Grohl promises “big plans” for Foo Fighters’ 25th anniversary

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs on stage during Leeds Festival 2019. Picture: Katja Ogrin/Redferns/Getty

The frontman has announced something special for the band’s silver jubilee in 2020…

Dave Grohl has announced that he has “big plans” for the 25th anniversary of Foo Fighters in 2020… and to mark the occasion they have ideas that “you just wouldn’t imagine we’d do”.

This weekend sees Foo Fighters headline Reading and Leeds festivals - they top the bill at Richfield Avenue in Reading tonight (25 August).

Speaking to Radio X’s Sunta Templeton backstage at Leeds Festival, Grohl explained: “We have a lot of really big plans for next year. These are the last few shows we doing before we go home to work on all the stuff that’s going to come next year. It’s exciting.

“We’ve got some ideas that you just wouldn’t imagine we would do.

"I can’t tell you what they are. It would ruin it!”

Dave Grohl with Radio X's Sunta Templeton. Picture: Radio X

Foo Fighters have already asked fans for their memories and stories about the band

We hadn't planned on sharing any of your stories yet but....wow!!! 🤘 Thank you for sharing Vincent!!



Keep submitting your stories here: https://t.co/K0kp4XBaiPhttps://t.co/rSpoXsvsLG — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) July 11, 2019

Fans can submit their Foo memories via the band’s official site, which asks: “Did you capture a great photo of your crew at a Foo show?

“Have a memory tied to a Foo Fighters album or song? Or maybe just want to send a message to the band? We want to meet YOU!”

Dave says of the material that’s already been submitted: “There’s a lot of really moving stuff, there’s a lot of really beautiful stories, there’s a lot of really funny shit.”

2020 looks like it’s shaping up to be a busy year for Foo Fighters - and work has already begun on a new album.

Grohl explained: “Not long ago I went through my phone and listened to the last three years of ideas. There were like 50 f**king ideas for songs. So it’s a long process of weeding through those, and then me starting to write and arrange them… and then once I’ve done that I take them to the band and we work on it together… and once we’ve done that, we get into a studio and work with a producer.

“There are phases to the process, but yeah, I’ve already started.”

Grohl also told Radio X that the UK was a vital part of the band’s success in its early days.

“We really did learn how to be a festival band from playing here in the UK,” he explained. “Without question. We had most of our firsts here - our first big headlining festival, first arena tour, first stadium show, things like that, it all really happened here. And it has more to do with the audience than us.”

He added: “I counted that this is my tenth time at Reading - I did twice with Nirvana, once with Them Crooked Vultures…

“Foo Fighters have headlined four times and maybe played seven?

“I mean, I can close my eyes and remember exactly what that field looks like. I just can’t believe we’re still here.”