Dave Grohl: "The dial is starting to turn back to guitar-based music"

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

By Jenny Mensah

The Foo Fighters frontman has talked about the future of rock music and has said "there's so many f***ing great bands out there".

Dave Grohl believes we are in very "exciting" times for guitar-based music.

The Foo Fighters rocker gave an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, where he talked about his career as well as the future of rock 'n' roll on the whole.

When asked about the band's status of being a 'go-to' rock band, the Learn to Fly rocker said: "It’s been that way for a really long time, but I love being a rock ’n’ roll band".

He added: "We’re not the only one. There’s so many f***ing great bands out there that hopefully will start getting more attention, because I think the dial is starting to turn back to guitar-based music. And to me, it’s really exciting."

Grohl also praised the British drumming sensation Nandi Bushell and described her talent as "the true meaning of rock 'n' roll.

When asked by Rolling Stone how he felt about inspiring young women like Bushell, he said: "If you want to see the true meaning of rock’n’roll, watch Nandi play the drums."

He added: "That is as inspiring as any Beatles record, any [Led] Zeppelin record, any AC/DC record, any [Rolling] Stones record.

“To watch her play the drums and see her passion and belief in this music … if that doesn’t inspire you, I don’t know what will," the Learn To Fly rocker continued.

“So, the fact that we got to share a moment with her on-stage makes all of this worthwhile. And the funniest thing is, after jamming with Nandi, Everlong went back on the charts.”

Meanwhile, Grohl is set to be celebrated for his rock 'n' roll credentials once more when the Foo Fighters are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this month.

Sharing the list back in May this year, Grohl wrote: "Holy s***! The guitar player from The Germs is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!!!"

The announcement makes the Foos frontman a two-time inductee to the Hall of Fame, after receiving the honour as part of Nirvana in 2014.

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set to take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on 30 October from 8pm Eastern Time.

Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go Go's, Kraftwerk and Jay-Z will also be recognised at the ceremony this year.