Dave Grohl's daughter Violet signs record deal with Republic Records

Dave Grohl's daughter Violet in 2025 with the pair inset in 2022. Picture: John Shearer/Getty Images for FIREAID, Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Jenny Mensah

According to reports, the eldest daughter of the Foos frontman has penned a deal with the label through her imprint Auroura Records.

Dave Grohl’s eldest daughter Violet has signed a record deal.

The Foo Fighters frontman’s 19-year-old child with wife Jordyn Blum, has penned a deal with Republic Records through her imprint, Auroura Records.

According to Blabbermouth.net, Kristina Grossmann, SVP of A&R/operations at Republic Records, said: “From the moment we met Violet, it was clear that she represents the next generation of artists. The music is immediate, intentional and her voice holds a rare duality. She is unapologetically cool and is a fearless female voice. We couldn't be more excited to help bring her vision and this album to life."

David Wolter, EVP/head of A&R at Republic Records, added: "Violet brings a rare combination of perspective, artistry, and reverence for the craft. She understands the history of music, but she's also pushing it forward. She is the future."

Violet has has aleady released two tracks through her imprint, THUM and Applefish, as well as What's Heaven Without You, a tribute to the late David Lynch.

She wrote the track with producer Justin Raisen and Persia Numan, the daughter of Gary Numan.

"This song was written in David Lynch's memory alongside two of my favourite collaborators in the world, Persia Numan and Justin Raisen," said Violet of the song. "A few days after the chaos and devastation of the LA fires, we came together in our sadness and grief and let it pour out into this song. We hope you can find some resonance in it. The impact he left on art is truly magical. We miss you, David."

what’s heaven without you for David Lynch

The news comes after her father has suggested that Foo Fighters have completed a new album.

The Learn To Fly rockers played the first date on the Australian leg of their Take Cover stadium tour in Tasmania on 24th January, when their frontman dropped the possible news of their next release.

Addressing the crowd during their encore, where they played Exhausted from the band's 1995 self-titled debut, Grohl revealed: “We’ll be back here sooner than you think,” adding: “I know when we’re coming back! It is before my next birthday, just so you know.”

The rocker, who was born on 14th January, added: "And we might have a whole new record of f•••ing songs that we just finished the other day. I dunno!"

If the band release a new record, it will be their first with new drummer Ilan Rubin and will be their 12th studio album, following Foo Fighters (1995), The Colour and the Shape (1997), There Is Nothing Left To Lose (1999), One by One (2002), In Your Honor (2005), Echoes Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011), Sonic Highways (2014), Concrete and Gold (2017), Medicine at Midnight (2021) and But Here We Are (2023).

